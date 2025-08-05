Alberts Shares Legal Insights On Crypto Regulation In 2025

Pryor Cashman Partner Jeffrey Alberts, Co-Chair of the firm's Financial Institutions and FinTech Practices, was interviewed in Databird Business Journal discussing major regulatory developments shaping the cryptocurrency and digital asset space in 2025.

In the article, "Navigating the New Crypto Landscape: Expert Insights on Regulatory Shifts, Token Classification, and Asset Protection in 2025," Jeff offers guidance to blockchain and FinTech companies grappling with evolving enforcement trends, the definition of securities in crypto, and how to safeguard assets in high-risk legal environments.

Jeff highlighted the shift in enforcement focus by federal agencies such as the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ:

"[R]egulatory agencies like the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ have noticeably shifted their focus away from technical registration and compliance missteps toward serious fraud and market manipulation. This year's climate is notably more supportive of legitimate crypto innovation, with agencies aiming to protect consumers without unnecessarily hindering the industry.

He also addressed the implications of the proposed Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, which aims to redefine token classification:

"Under this Act, tokens classified as "investment contract assets" would be expressly distinguished from securities, potentially easing regulatory burdens. I advise crypto startups to closely align their tokenomics and utility with the definitions proposed by pending legislation. Structuring token launches with these definitions in mind can position issuers to swiftly adapt to new laws once enacted, reducing regulatory risk."

Finally, On the topic of asset protection, Jeff emphasized the importance of preparedness in responding to government action:

"Having clear protocols to rapidly respond to asset seizures or freezing orders is essential. Approaching digital asset custody with the same diligence as traditional financial institutions will significantly reduce forfeiture-related disruptions."

The interview provides timely insights for blockchain and FinTech businesses navigating compliance and enforcement risk in a fast-changing legal environment.

Read the full article using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.