Welcome To CryptoCounsel 2.0! (Podcast)

Welcome to CryptoCounsel 2.0! Frank is back, and he's brought some new friends into the fold. Meet Lauren Lerman, a regulatory lawyer who advises telecommunications and emerging technology clients...

Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.

Welcome to CryptoCounsel 2.0! Frank is back, and he's brought some new friends into the fold. Meet Lauren Lerman, a regulatory lawyer who advises telecommunications and emerging technology clients, including in the AI and FinTech space, and Isaac Wyant, a white-collar and litigation attorney who focuses on government-adjacent litigation and crypto law. Together, they kick off this new iteration of the podcast with a bang!

In this episode, they break down the timeline of the Trump Administration's significant impact on the crypto landscape since taking office, highlighting key regulatory developments and implications for the industry. They also share insights from the 2025 DC Blockchain Summit, providing a download on what leading figures in the space see for the future of digital assets.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.