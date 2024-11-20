ARTICLE
20 November 2024

Crypto Threat Dashboard Posted; Paper Analyzes Blockchain Network Security

Web3 data analytics company Dune recently launched a cryptocurrency hacks, exploits and social engineering dashboard that tracks various metrics associated with the loss of crypto to threat incidents. The dashboard provides data on more than 5,500 incidents resulting in total losses of over $2.4 billion. Among other things, the dashboard provides data on crypto addresses and the flow of funds related to the incidents reported in the newly launched tool.

A recently published research paper analyzes the costs and benefits associated with perpetrating a 51 percent attack on the Bitcoin Network and a 34 percent attack on the Ethereum Network – known as the Byzantine fault tolerance thresholds of the respective blockchain networks. Among other things, the paper's findings "suggest that the current state of security in Bitcoin and Ethereum make attacks economically unfeasible." The paper's findings also "suggest that block producers engage in speculative behavior ahead of fee cycles, which ends up increasing network security even when fees are low and trending downwards." According to an abstract, the paper "contributes to the discourse around the long term viability of deflationary monetary policies used by Bitcoin and Ethereum and their impact on miner incentives and network security."

For more information, please refer to the following links:

