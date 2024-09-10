A group of steel companies and stakeholders filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties on the imports of certain corrosion resistant steel products ("CORE") from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Petitioners include: Steel Dynamics, Inc.; Nucor Corporation; United States Steel Corporation; Wheeling-Nippon Steel, Inc.; and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.

Petitioners allege that these unfairly traded imports have materially injured the U.S. domestic industry and threaten to cause further material injury if remedial action is not taken

Background on AD/CVD Investigations

Antidumping duty ("AD") and countervailing duty ("CVD") investigations are brought jointly by the U.S. International Trade Commission ("USITC") and the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce"). AD investigations are triggered when a domestic industry alleges that it has been injured by competing imports of particular goods from specific countries being sold at less than a fair value. Meanwhile, CVD investigations are triggered when a domestic industry alleges that it has been injured by competing imports that are being unfairly subsidized by their governments.

Scope of the Investigation

This investigation pertains to certain corrosion resistant steel products. The products covered include certain flat-rolled steel products, either clad, plated, or coated with corrosion-resistant metals such as zinc, aluminum, or zinc-, aluminum-, nickel- or iron-based alloys.

Next Steps

The Commerce Department will determine whether to initiate the investigations within 20 days. The USITC will reach a preliminary determination of material injury or threat of material injury within 45 days.

As with any proceeding, participation is very important to protect your rights. We urge anyone who imports CORE to pay close attention to this case and to ensure that all appropriate steps are taken to mitigate any damage.

AD/CVD investigations can result in determinations adverse to respondent interests for years that could effectively prohibit access to the U.S. market. Failure to effectively participate in investigations can put exporters and importers at a significant disadvantage.

