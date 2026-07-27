EPA MyPeST Deadline For Bilingual Translation Compliance Reporting Due July 31, 2026

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) deadline for Spanish language bilingual labeling compliance reporting under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) (as amended by the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act of 2022 (PRIA 5)) via MyPeST is July 31, 2026. This reporting deadline is limited to restricted use pesticides (RUP) and agricultural products (non-RUPs) in Acute Toxicity Category I. EPA’s MyPeST platform is a web-based system designed to replace the Pesticide Submission Portal, offering registrants a transparent dashboard for tracking application statuses and managing bilingual pesticide labeling compliance. Under PRIA 5, pesticide registrants must update portions of pesticide end-use product labels with Spanish translations. These updates can be implemented without notification to EPA or EPA review. While EPA is not tasked with reviewing these label translations, it is directed to track bilingual labeling.

EPA Bilingual Labeling Initiatives

On October 10, 2019, EPA initially published its Spanish Translation Guide for Pesticide Labeling (Spanish Translation Guide). EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP), responsible for the Spanish Translation Guide, stated that the guidance was developed in response to concerns brought by farmworker advocates who stated that Spanish translations were critical to protecting the health and well-being of farmworkers who may not speak English as their primary language.

EPA’s updated second version of the Spanish Translation Guide was published December 26, 2024. The Spanish Translation Guide was updated, in part, due to a requirement in PRIA 5 that pesticide labels for end-use products be updated to include Spanish translations for label sections included in the Spanish Translation Guide, primarily related to human health and safety. These translations are required for agricultural, non-agricultural, and antimicrobial pesticide end-use products. Required translations must be included on the product container, or via accessible electronic means such as through a scannable link.

The Spanish Translation Guide includes and provides translation examples for the following label sections:

“Keep out of reach of children” statement (KOOROC statement);

RUP statements;

Misuse statements;

Signal word;

First Aid statements;

Precautionary statements;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements;

Engineering controls;

Environmental hazards;

Physical or chemical hazards language; and

Storage and disposal instructions and container handling statements.

Registrants translating labels into Spanish pursuant to this requirement have an obligation under the law to ensure that the translated information is true and accurate. Use of the specific language from the Spanish Translation Guide is not required. The registrant, however, must ensure that “true and accurate” Spanish translations are included for each section of the label that is included in EPA’s Spanish Translation Guide.

Registrants may implement bilingual labeling changes through a non-notification procedure. Pesticide Registration Notice (PRN) 98-10 provides additional information about non-notification changes permitted to pesticide labels without notifying EPA.

EPA Bilingual Labeling Tracking Plan

On February 26, 2026, pursuant to directives in PRIA 5, EPA published PRN 2025-02, titled “Establishment of a Plan to Track the Adoption of Bilingual Labeling on End Use Pesticide Product Labels.” While translations can be updated or added to the product labels via non-notification, registrants must report information regarding the translated information for tracking purposes using EPA’s MyPeST.

EPA provides the following timeline for labeling and reporting compliance deadlines:

Pesticide Product Type Bilingual Labeling Due Reporting Due in MyPeST RUPs December 29, 2025 July 31, 2026 Agricultural Products (non-RUPs) Acute Toxicity Category I December 29, 2025 July 31, 2026 Acute Toxicity Category II December 29, 2027 January 28, 2028 Antimicrobials and Non-Agricultural Products: Acute Toxicity Category I December 29, 2026 January 28, 2027 Acute Toxicity Category II December 29, 2028 January 28, 2029 All Other Pesticide Products December 29, 2030 January 28, 2031

EPA MyPeST Tracking

Registrants need to check a box in MyPeST next to each of their products that includes bilingual labeling. Registrants can check a separate box to indicate that a product is not required to include bilingual labeling because that product is not released for shipment. EPA tracks adoption of bilingual labeling using this information in MyPeST. Additionally, in MyPeST, registrants can voluntarily submit URLs to bilingual labeling for products that have been posted online. EPA will publish the URLs it receives on the EPA website such that they are publicly accessible.

More information about MyPeST can be found on our website by searching “MyPeST.”

Commentary

The deadline for Spanish language bilingual labeling compliance reporting is fast approaching. Any registrant with RUPs or agricultural products (non-RUPs) that fall within Acute Toxicity Category I must report compliance with the PRIA 5 bilingual labeling requirements in MyPeST by or on July 31, 2026.

Bilingual labels for antimicrobials and non-agricultural products in Acute Toxicity Category I are due by or on December 29, 2026. Registrants adding or updating Spanish language label information should review EPA’s Spanish Translation Guide to ensure that all required information is translated. Bilingual labeling compliance reporting in MyPeST for antimicrobials and non-agricultural products in Acute Toxicity Category I is due by or on January 28, 2027.