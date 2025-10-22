ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Survey On Assessment Of Health And Environmental Hazards And Risks Of Surface-Treated Nanomaterials Will Close October 31, 2025

The European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) has contracted the Nanotechnology Industries Association (NIA) and Yordas Group to undertake a study on the assessment of health and environmental hazards and risks of surface-treated nanomaterials. The aim of the study is to review and collect scientific information and data on how surface treatment can affect the properties of nanomaterials and potentially have an impact on their fate and potential risks. The study includes a market survey to understand:

  • Which surface-treated nanomaterials can be found on the EU market and in which quantities; and
  • The industrial sectors or fields of application in which these surface-treated nanomaterials are being used.

To supplement other data gathering and help qualify data found using different sources, the survey seeks to gather people's direct knowledge of this field. The survey is open to anyone with knowledge of the manufacturer or use of surface-treated nanomaterials within the EU. This may include manufacturers or suppliers of surface-treated nanomaterials, end users of surface-treated nanomaterials, researchers aware of surface-treated nanomaterials, or laboratories, service providers, or research and training organizations with knowledge of surface-treated nanomaterials. The survey will close October 31, 2025. Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a proud member of the NIA.

