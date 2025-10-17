Comments On Final Risk Management Rule For Carbon Tetrachloride Are Due November 10, 2025

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on October 9, 2025, that it is beginning a 30-day comment period on its 2024 final risk management rule for carbon tetrachloride (CTC). 90 Fed. Reg. 48203. As reported in our January 13, 2025, memorandum, EPA published the final rule on December 11, 2024. After the final rule was published, several legal challenges were filed and then consolidated in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. EPA states that it "has since determined that the CTC final rule should be reconsidered through further rulemaking." EPA will consider comments received to help inform next steps in this reconsideration. Comments are due November 10, 2025.

EPA invites public comment on all aspects of the final rule, "including but not limited to any existing or anticipated implementation issues associated with the final rule requirements, experiences with the CTC final rule since it went into effect, and whether the agency should consider additional or alternative measures or approaches to address the unreasonable risk presented by CTC under the conditions of use." EPA notes that it is specifically interested in additional information on the Existing Chemical Exposure Limit (ECEL) of 0.03 parts per million (ppm) as an eight-hour time weighted average (TWA) promulgated in the CTC final rule as part of the Workplace Chemical Protection Program (WCPP), including feasibility of exposure monitoring and whether the use of a different exposure limit would be more appropriate to inform risk management.

