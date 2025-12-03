COP30—Key Implications For Business, Finance And The Energy Transition (Podcast)

Matthew Townsend’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular:
In the aftermath of COP30, we hosted a live webinar with specialists from our environment, climate, energy, natural resources, and infrastructure teams. Our experts critically assessed the outcomes of COP30 and distilled the most material takeaways for business, finance and the energy transition.
A recording of the live webinar is now available as a podcast.
The discussion explores key themes shaping risk and opportunity, including:
- We assess where things stand with the 1.5°C global temperature goal under the Paris Agreement and the implications of the COP28 UAE Consensus agreed in 2023 following the first Global Stocktake.
- We analyze the implications for finance, particularly in clean energy, buildings, sustainable fuels, AI data centers, and climate adaptation.
- We evaluate whether 2026 is on track to be the biggest year yet for carbon markets.
- We consider how geopolitics, trade tensions, and fiscal constraints factored into the negotiations and outcomes.
- We identify what ultimately defined COP30, considering characterizations such as "Implementation COP," "Roadmaps COP," "Forest COP," "BRICS COP," and "COP of Truth."
Speakers:
- Matt Townsend, partner and global co-head of our Environmental and Climate Law group, London (chair)
- Michael Diosi, partner, Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure group, London
- Rachel O'Reilly, partner, Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure group, London
- Gauthier van Thuyne, partner, Environmental and Climate Law group, Brussels
- Tom d'Ardenne, counsel, Environmental and Climate Law group, London
- Ying-Peng Chin, senior knowledge lawyer, Environmental and Climate Law group, London
