Chemistry, Regulation, And Change: Understanding TSCA’s Next Chapter, August 12, 2026, 2:00 P.m. – 3:00 P.m. (EDT), Via Webinar

ACS Webinars presents “Chemistry, Regulation, and Change: Understanding TSCA’s Next Chapter.” As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to implement the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the regulatory framework governing chemical innovation is evolving rapidly. Understanding these changes is becoming essential for chemists developing safer, more sustainable technologies.

Join Richard Engler of Bergeson & Campbell and Adelina Voutchkova of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute to gain a practical overview of the current state of TSCA, the latest developments in chemical review and risk evaluation, and what these changes mean for the future of green and sustainable chemistry. You’ll also learn how to engage effectively with EPA during chemical review processes and contribute your scientific expertise to decisions that shape the future of chemical safety and innovation.

This ACS Webinar is moderated by William Hartwig of the American Chemical Society and is co-produced with ACS Government Affairs and the ACS Green Chemistry Institute.