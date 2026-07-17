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17 July 2026

Chemistry, Regulation, And Change: Understanding TSCA’s Next Chapter, August 12, 2026, 2:00 P.m. – 3:00 P.m. (EDT), Via Webinar

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency continues to implement the Toxic Substances Control Act, creating an evolving regulatory framework that governs chemical innovation. This webinar explores the current state of TSCA, recent developments in chemical review and risk evaluation, and practical strategies for chemists to engage with EPA processes while advancing green and sustainable chemistry initiatives.
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ACS Webinars presents “Chemistry, Regulation, and Change: Understanding TSCA’s Next Chapter.” As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to implement the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the regulatory framework governing chemical innovation is evolving rapidly. Understanding these changes is becoming essential for chemists developing safer, more sustainable technologies.

Join Richard Engler of Bergeson & Campbell and Adelina Voutchkova of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute to gain a practical overview of the current state of TSCA, the latest developments in chemical review and risk evaluation, and what these changes mean for the future of green and sustainable chemistry. You’ll also learn how to engage effectively with EPA during chemical review processes and contribute your scientific expertise to decisions that shape the future of chemical safety and innovation.

This ACS Webinar is moderated by William Hartwig of the American Chemical Society and is co-produced with ACS Government Affairs and the ACS Green Chemistry Institute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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