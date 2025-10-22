Senate Subcommittee Will Hold Hearing On "Examining The Beneficial Use And Regulation Of Chemicals"

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.’s articles from Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
On October 23, 2025, the Environment and Public Works Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight Subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Examining the Beneficial Use and Regulation of Chemicals." The Committee is scheduled to hear from the following witnesses:
- Peter Huntsman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Huntsman Corporation;
- Dr. Gwen Gross, Senior Technical Fellow, The Boeing Company; and
- Dr. Tracey Woodruff, Professor and Director, Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, University of California, San Francisco.
