Senate Subcommittee Will Hold Hearing On "Examining The Beneficial Use And Regulation Of Chemicals"

On October 23, 2025, the Environment and Public Works Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight Subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Examining the Beneficial Use and Regulation of Chemicals." The Committee is scheduled to hear from the following witnesses:

Peter Huntsman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Huntsman Corporation;

Dr. Gwen Gross, Senior Technical Fellow, The Boeing Company; and

Dr. Tracey Woodruff, Professor and Director, Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment, University of California, San Francisco.

