Recent Federal Developments For October 2025

TSCA/FIFRA/TRI

EPA Requests Comment On Draft Risk Evaluation For D4: On September 17, 2025, EPA announced the availability of and requested public comment on a draft risk evaluation under TSCA for cctamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (cyclotetrasiloxane, 2,2,4,4,6,6,8,8-octamethyl-) (D4). 90 Fed. Reg. 44821. EPA notes that the purpose of risk evaluations under TSCA is to determine whether a chemical substance presents an unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment under the conditions of use (COU), including unreasonable risk to potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulations identified as relevant to the risk evaluation by EPA, and without consideration of costs or non-risk factors. EPA states that it used the best available science to prepare the draft risk evaluation and to determine preliminarily, based on the weight of scientific evidence, that D4 poses unreasonable risk to human health and the environment driven primarily by certain COUs analyzed in the draft risk evaluation. EPA will hold two virtual public meetings of the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC): on November 18, 2025, a preparatory meeting for SACC to consider the scope and clarity of the draft charge questions for the peer review; and on December 2-5, 2025, a peer review meeting for SACC to consider the D4 draft risk evaluation, technical support documents, and public comment. 90 Fed Reg. 45204. Written comments on the draft risk evaluation, technical support documents, and charge questions that will be provided to SACC for the peer review are due November 4, 2025. Comments on the draft risk evaluation are due November 17, 2025.

On October 9, 2025, EPA requested comments on candidates being considered as peer reviewers assisting SACC in its peer review of the draft D4 risk evaluation. Comments on the candidates are due October 23, 2025.

EPA Will Prioritize Review Of New Chemicals Intended For Use In Data Center Projects: EPA announced on September 18, 2025, that it will prioritize the review of submissions for new chemicals that are intended for use in data center projects or in the manufacturing of covered components, in each case, which pertain to a data center project that is a qualifying project, as defined by Executive Order (EO) 14318, "Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure." EPA states that new chemical manufacturers may also seek to prioritize the review of a new chemical under the directives of the EO if the chemical has such an intended use. To help companies determine if their chemical and intended use qualify for prioritized review, EPA has provided instructions for the best way for submitters to make their request and provide necessary information to support the request. According to EPA, companies with new chemicals qualifying for prioritized review can identify their submission as a chemical intended for use in a data center project or for the manufacturing of covered components by submitting a cover letter through the Central Data Exchange (CDX) with their new chemical submission identifying the use and the data center where the new chemical or covered component will be used.

EPA Proposes To Amend TSCA Risk Evaluation Framework: On September 23, 2025, EPA proposed highly anticipated amendments to the procedural framework rule for conducting existing chemical risk evaluations under TSCA. 90 Fed. Reg. 45690. Comments on the proposed rule are due November 7, 2025. EPA states that under the Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA), "comments on the information collection provisions are best assured of consideration if the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) receives a copy of your comments on or before October 23, 2025." The proposed rule is well crafted and the changes to the risk evaluation framework are unsurprising. For more information on the amendments and our commentary, please read the full memorandum.

EPA Announces Settlements With Four Companies To Improve TRI Reporting: EPA announced on September 30, 2025, that it took action against four companies in New York, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico for failing to report the use of hazardous chemicals, as required by the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA). According to EPA, the settlements strengthen community safety by ensuring companies comply with the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) program, "help[ing] neighborhoods stay informed about potentially dangerous substances nearby." The settlements include the following companies:

New Jersey Galvanizing and Tinning Works (Newark, New Jersey): Failed to report nickel usage for three consecutive years. An EPA inspection in August 2024 led to a settlement of $63,800. The Company also certified its current compliance and agreed to adopt a compliance plan to help ensure future compliance;

US Polychemical Corporation (Chestnut Ridge, New York): Exceeded reporting thresholds and failed to report for glycol ethers and nonylphenol ethoxylates over three years. The Company certified its current compliance and will pay a $39,800 penalty, as well as implement a compliance plan to avoid future violations;

L.D. McCauley, LLC. (Orchard Park, New York): Did not report nitrate compounds for 2020 and 2021. After an EPA review, the Company certified to its current compliance, agreed to pay a $45,400 penalty, and will implement improved compliance measures; and

Quality Electroplating Corporation (Caguas, Puerto Rico): Submitted late reports for zinc compounds and provided inaccurate data for nitric acid and cyanide compounds. The Company certified to its current compliance, agreed to pay a penalty of $22,900, and created and will implement a plan to stay in compliance.

EPA Releases Meeting Minutes And Final SACC Report On Phthalates: EPA announced on October 6, 2025, that it released the meeting minutes and final report from the August 4-8, 2025, SACC virtual public meeting to discuss the draft risk evaluations and associated materials for the five phthalates that are currently undergoing risk evaluation under TSCA. The five phthalates are dibutyl phthalate (DBP), di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP), diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP), and dicyclohexyl phthalate (DCHP). SACC peer reviewed technical support documents for all five phthalates, the draft risk evaluations for DCHP (released January 2025), and DBP and DEHP (both released June 2025). SACC also peer reviewed a draft carcinogenicity assessment and a draft cumulative risk analysis for the five phthalates. EPA states that it is in the process of reviewing feedback from the meeting, including the final report, and will use this feedback, along with feedback received from the public, to inform the final risk evaluations for DBP, DEHP, BBP, DIBP, and DCHP.

EPA Adds Additional PFAS To TRI: EPA announced on October 7, 2025, the addition of a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) to the list of chemicals covered by the TRI. EPA added sodium perfluorohexanesulfonate (PFHxS-Na) to the TRI list pursuant to the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). EPA states that the addition is due to EPA issuing a final toxicity value in 2025 entitled "IRIS Toxicological Review of Perfluorohexanesulfonic Acid (PFHxS, CASRN 335-46-4) and Related Salts." EPA notes that the TRI chemical list already includes PFHxS and some of the salts identified in the assessment, but that PFHxS-Na, which is also identified in the assessment, was not on the TRI list. Accordingly, per the framework for automatic additions of PFAS provided in the 2020 NDAA, the publication of this assessment adds PFHxS-Na to the TRI list with an effective date of January 1, 2026, bringing the total number of PFAS subject to TRI reporting to 206.

Senate Committee Holds Hearing On Nomination Of Douglas Troutman To Be EPA Assistant Administrator For Toxic Substances: On October 8, 2025, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works held a hearing on the nominations of Ho Nieh to be a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Douglas Troutman to be Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances of EPA. According to the Committee's October 8, 2025, press release, Troutman agreed that the issue with new chemical reviews is both timeliness and outcomes. Troutman noted that "there are new resources coming to the office of chemical safety and pollution prevention, both in new team members, but also in additional resources, such as technological resources, IT resources, which we appreciate from Congress to speed up those reviews and to make sure they are done in a timely manner." Troutman testified that he would work with Congress on bipartisan legislation to address gaps where the current implementation of TSCA has fallen short.

Comments On Final Risk Management Rule For Carbon Tetrachloride Are Due November 10, 2025: EPA announced on October 9, 2025, that it is beginning a 30-day comment period on its 2024 final risk management rule for carbon tetrachloride (CTC). 90 Fed. Reg. 48203. As reported in our January 13, 2025, memorandum, EPA published the final rule on December 11, 2024. After the final rule was published, several legal challenges were filed and then consolidated in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. EPA states that it "has since determined that the CTC final rule should be reconsidered through further rulemaking." EPA invites public comment on all aspects of the final rule, "including but not limited to any existing or anticipated implementation issues associated with the final rule requirements, experiences with the CTC final rule since it went into effect, and whether the agency should consider additional or alternative measures or approaches to address the unreasonable risk presented by CTC under the conditions of use." Comments are due November 10, 2025. More information is available in our October 15, 2025, blog item.

EPA Announces Clearance Of Backlog Of Chemical Risk Notifications: EPA announced on October 10, 2025, that it eliminated "an extensive backlog of notifications received from companies regarding chemical risks that needed review and routing across the agency." EPA states that it assembled a team to eliminate the backlog of TSCA Section 8(e) submissions and address the challenges of adapting to modern demands. The team completed review and assessment of more than 3,000 TSCA Section 8(e) submissions. According to EPA, about 65 contacts across the Agency "now receive notifications of TSCA section 8(e) submissions on substances such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), pesticides, chemicals with pre-manufacture notices (PMNs) or significant new use rules (SNURs), high production volume chemicals (HPVs) and many more." Of the approximately 3,000 backlogged TSCA Section 8(e) submissions processed by the team, the team flagged 920 as high interest and distributed them across the Agency.

To prevent future backlogs, EPA has taken the following steps:

Establishing a workgroup that leverages expertise of EPA staff across the Agency to identify inefficiencies in the Section 8(e) program and develop process improvements;

Enhancing the flagging process to categorize incoming TSCA Section 8(e) submissions for faster and more effective distribution to EPA staff, aiding in filling data gaps and meeting regulatory deadlines; and

Implementing a new automated notification system that sends weekly updates to EPA staff via e-mail when incoming Section 8(e) submissions may be relevant to their work.

RCRA/CERCLA/CWA/CAA/PHMSA/SDWA

EPA Will Retain CERCLA Hazardous Substance Designation For PFOA, PFOS, Will Develop CERCLA Section 102(a) Framework Rule: EPA announced on September 17, 2025, its next steps regarding regulatory efforts to address cleanup of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). On May 8, 2024, EPA designated PFOA, PFOS, and their salts and structural isomers as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). In its September 17, 2025, announcement, EPA states that it is retaining the CERCLA hazardous substance designation for PFOA and PFOS and intends to develop a CERCLA Section 102(a) Framework Rule going forward. According to EPA, the Framework Rule "will provide a uniform approach to guide future hazardous substance designations, including how the agency will consider the costs of proposed designations." More information is available in our September 18, 2025, blog item.

EPA Posts Enforcement Alert Regarding Benzene Fenceline Monitoring At Petroleum Refineries: EPA has posted a September 2025 "Enforcement Alert: Benzene Fenceline Monitoring at Petroleum Refineries." EPA states that it has identified compliance concerns under the Clean Air Act's (CAA) benzene fenceline monitoring regulations at petroleum refineries. EPA notes that "[t]he regulations require root cause analysis reports and corrective actions anytime the annual average benzene concentrations recorded by a refinery's fenceline monitors are greater than the regulatory action level." According to the alert, to ensure protection of human health and the environment and reduce toxic air emissions, EPA continues to investigate noncompliance with the requirements. When a refinery is found to be in noncompliance with the regulation, EPA states that it "may initiate enforcement actions that could result in the assessment of penalties and appropriate injunctive relief, including the installation of emission control equipment."

EPA Proposes To Amend NESHAP For The Secondary Lead Smelting Source Category: On October 1, 2025, EPA proposed amendments to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for the Secondary Lead Smelting source category under CAA Section 112. 90 Fed. Reg. 47268. EPA states that it did not identify any cost-effective developments in practices, processes, and/or control technologies and is not proposing changes to the Secondary Lead Smelting NESHAP as a result of the technology review. EPA proposes to address previously unregulated hazardous air pollutants (HAP) from the source category. EPA is also addressing outstanding petition issues from the 2012 Secondary Lead Smelting Risk and Technology Review (RTR), hereafter referred to as the 2012 RTR. In response to the petitions, EPA is taking comment on its conclusion in the 2012 RTR that the Secondary Lead Smelting NESHAP provides an ample margin of safety to protect public health and on two additional provisions. In addition, EPA proposes revisions related to emissions during periods of startup, shutdown, and malfunction; to add requirements for electronic reporting; to revise monitoring requirements; and to make other minor technical revisions. Comments are due November 17, 2025. EPA notes that under the PRA, "comments on the information collection provisions are best assured of consideration if [OMB] receives a copy" by October 31, 2025.

EPA Proposes To Reconsider Certain Regulatory Requirements Promulgated Under The Technology Transitions Provisions Of The AIM Act: On October 3, 2025, EPA proposed changes to regulations promulgated under the Technology Transitions section of the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, which authorizes the Administrator to restrict the use of particular hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) in the sectors and subsectors in which they are used. 90 Fed. Reg. 47999. According to EPA, the proposed rule addresses administrative petitions and other requests from companies and trade associations across a number of subsectors, including refrigerated transport — intermodal containers, industrial process refrigeration and chillers for industrial process refrigeration used in semiconductor manufacturing, retail food refrigeration systems for remote condensing units and supermarkets, cold storage warehouses, refrigerated laboratory centrifuges, laboratory shakers, and condensing units in residential and light commercial air conditioning and heat pumps. EPA states that the rule would allow previously manufactured and imported residential and light commercial air conditioning and heat pump equipment to continue to be installed. EPA also seeks advance comment on potential actions to address supply chain issues for a refrigerant blend. Comments are due November 17, 2025.

FDA

FDA Proposes Revocation Of Use Of Orange B As A Color Additive In Food: On September 17, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a proposal to revoke the authorized use of the petroleum-based food dye, Orange B, as a color additive in food. FDA has tentatively concluded that use of the dye, also known as Colour Index (C.I.) Acid Orange 137, "has been abandoned by industry and that the color additive regulation is outdated and unnecessary." FDA's proposal accompanies other recent steps, including posting of a website entitled "Industry Tracker: Pledges to Remove Petroleum-Based Food Dyes." FDA is accepting public comments for the proposed revocation until October 16, 2025.

FDA Extends Comment Period For Ultra-Processed Foods Request: On September 19, 2025, FDA announced an extension to the comment period for the request for information for ultra-processed foods until October 23, 2025. 90 Fed. Reg. 45229. FDA is seeking information to help develop a uniform definition of ultra-processed foods. 90 Fed. Reg. 35305. FDA extended the comment period because of requests pointing to the complexity and importance of the issue.

FDA Proposes Rule For GRAS: According to the Spring 2025 Regulatory Agenda, in October 2025, FDA is expected to release a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) titled "Substances Generally Recognized as Safe" that would require "mandatory submission of GRAS notices for the use of human and animal food substances that are purported to be GRAS." The rule, if issued in final, would possibly eliminate affirmation of GRAS status by expert panels.

NANOTECHNOLOGY

SCCS Will Prepare A Scientific Opinion On The Safety Of Titanium Dioxide In Cosmetic Products: The Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) announced on September 18, 2025, that the European Commission (EC) has requested a scientific opinion on the safety of titanium dioxide (nano and non-nano) in cosmetic products. The EC requests SCCS to assess the safety of titanium dioxide in cosmetic products, addressing the following questions:

Does SCCS consider titanium dioxide safe in oral cosmetic products under the COUs reported in the dossier submission?

In the event that the estimated exposure to titanium dioxide from oral cosmetic products is found to be of concern, can SCCS recommend safe concentration limits for each category of products and types of use?

Does SCCS have any further scientific concerns regarding the use of titanium dioxide in cosmetic products taking into account the newly submitted dossier?

The deadline for SCCS' scientific opinion is in 12 months.

OECD Publishes Guidance Document On Assessing The Apparent Accumulation Potential Of Nanomaterials: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published a September 2025 document entitled Guidance Document on Assessing the Apparent Accumulation Potential of Nanomaterials. The document is intended to provide specific advice on how to conduct bioaccumulation tests in fish with nanomaterials following Test Guideline (TG) 305 (OECD 2012), once it has been decided that such a fish test is needed. More information is available in our October 6, 2025, blog item.

Particles Platform Holds Workshop On October 2, 2025: The Particles Platform, an informal alliance of European Union (EU) industry associations representing manufacturers of materials in the form of particles, including poorly soluble low toxicity particles (PSLT), held a workshop on October 2, 2025. The workshop was intended to advance regulatory science on particles through new evidence on inhalation toxicity.

BIOBASED/RENEWABLE PRODUCTS/SUSTAINABILITY

B&C® Biobased And Sustainable Chemicals Blog: For access to a summary of key legislative, regulatory, and business developments in biobased chemicals, biofuels, and industrial biotechnology, go to https://www.lawbc.com/brand/bioblog/.

PUBLIC POLICY AND REGULATION

Public Policy And Regulation Blog® : Our insights on policy developments affecting industrial and agricultural chemicals and the products in which they are included are available at https://www.lawbc.com/brand/publicpolicyblog/.

LEGISLATIVE

House Bill Would Ban Diquat: On September 8, 2025, Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced the Protect Our Farmers and Families Act of 2025 (H.R. 5196) to cancel the registration and prohibit all uses of diquat in the United States. Luna's September 10, 2025, press release states that under the legislation:

All current uses of diquat will be deemed unsafe and canceled under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA);

EPA will revoke any existing food residue tolerances associated with diquat;

Sale, distribution, and use of existing stocks will be immediately prohibited; and

EPA will be barred from re-registering diquat for any future use.

Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation Would Prohibit Manufacture And Use Of Asbestos: On September 16, 2025, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) and Don Bacon (R-NE) introduced bipartisan legislation (H.R. 5373, S. 2811) that would prohibit the manufacture, processing, use, and distribution in commerce of "all six recognized asbestos fibers," according to Merkley's September 16, 2025, press release. The bill would amend TSCA to prohibit the manufacture, processing, use, and distribution in commerce of commercial asbestos and mixtures and articles containing commercial asbestos. The bill defines commercial asbestos as the asbestiform varieties of the following, if extracted and processed for their commercial value: chrysotile (serpentine); crocidolite (riebeckite); amosite (cummingtonite-grunerite); anthophyllite; tremolite; actinolite; richterite; and winchite.

House Bill Would Amend FIFRA To Require More Coordination Between EPA And USDA: On September 26, 2025, Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Chair of the House Budget Committee, introduced the USDA Communication Regarding Oversight of Pesticides (CROP) Act of 2025 (.R. 5564), which would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Office of Pest Management Policy (OPMP), "which frequently communicates with producers, to have a meaningful voice in the regulation of crop protection products." Arrington's September 30, 2025, press release states that:

Currently, OPMP provides feedback to EPA on the safe use of crop protection products, but EPA is not required to respond or consider OPMP's guidance, giving EPA disproportionate input in regulation;

The CROP Act will create a more equitable balance of USDA and EPA input, ensuring that regulations reflect both producer and environmental considerations;

U.S. farmers and ranchers are coping with record inflation and broken supply chains. If these producers lose the ability to use certain crop protection products, farms will be forced to forgo conservation practices, like no-till farming, and revert to full tillage methods to control pests; and

It is vital that OPMP, which coordinates frequently with producers, has a role in this process to help EPA use the best science possible in conducting pesticide registrations and rulemakings to ensure users are not being subject to unnecessary, unscientific conditions.

Bipartisan Legislation Would Expand Access To PFAS Blood Testing For Seniors: On September 26, 2025, Representatives Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Co-Chairs of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, introduced legislation (H.R. 5571) to enable Medicare beneficiaries to get blood tested for PFAS at no cost. According to Dingell's September 26, 2025, press release, scientific studies have linked PFAS to a variety of health hazards, "including various cancers, increases in cholesterol levels, reproductive problems, as well as low birth weight and weakened childhood immunity."

MISCELLANEOUS

ALJ Disapproves Minnesota's Proposed PFAS Rule Package Pending Correction: As reported in our May 29, 2025, memorandum, on May 22, 2025, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) held a public hearing on its proposed PFAS reporting rule. Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Jim Mortenson considered the comments provided both during the hearing and in writing as he evaluated the proposed rule. His August 28, 2025, report on the proposed rule concludes that:

The proposed rule package must be disapproved for a procedural reason: MPCA failed to include an assessment of the cumulative effect of the proposed rules with federal TSCA regulations on PFAS reporting.

Based on a careful examination of the law, MPCA's explanations, and public comments, the ALJ finds several provisions of the proposed rules that must be disapproved because they are either not rationally related to MPCA's objective or the record does not demonstrate the need or reasonableness of the rule; exceeds, conflicts with, or does not comply with the enabling statute; and is not a rule or is otherwise not an enforceable law:

7026.0010, subp. 14 (definition of manufacturer);

7026.0040 (reporting updates);

7026.0050 (waivers);

7026.0090 (reporting exemptions); and

7026.0100 (fees).

The ALJ offers recommendations for correcting these deficiencies and suggestions for additional improvements to the proposed rules for the MPCA Commissioner to consider. More information is available in our September 26, 2025, blog item.

Comments Due October 8, 2025, On Connecticut's Draft PFAS Reporting Form For Manufacturers And Draft Order Regarding Labeling: Beginning July 1, 2026, Connecticut will prohibit the manufacture, sale, and distribution of certain consumer products that contain intentionally added PFAS unless the manufacturer provides prior notification to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and labels these products. The consumer products are apparel; carpets or rugs; cleaning products; cookware; cosmetic products; dental floss; fabric treatments; children's products; menstruation products; textile furnishings; ski wax; or upholstered furniture. The statute states that, beginning July 1, 2026, these products must be labeled. If one of these products is a component of another product, the product that contains the component must be labeled. All labels must be clearly visible prior to sale and inform the purchaser that PFAS is present in the product. Labels affixed to products must be constructed of materials that are sufficiently durable to remain legible for the useful life of the product. Manufacturers must apply any required product and package labels unless the wholesaler or retailer agrees with the manufacturer to accept responsibility for such application. DEEP has released a draft reporting form for manufacturers and a draft order regarding the labeling requirements. Comments were due October 8, 2025. More information is available in our September 29, 2025, blog item.

CPSC Withdraws Proposed Regulatory Actions: On September 29, 2025, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) formally withdrew the following notices issued between October 2009 and July 2024 (90 Fed. Reg. 46541):

Safety Standard Addressing Blade-Contact Injuries on Table Saws: On October 11, 2011, CPSC published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPR). 76 Fed. Reg. 62678. On May 12, 2017, CPSC published an NPRM under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) proposing to establish a performance standard that requires table saws to limit the depth of cut to no more than 3.5 millimeter (mm) when a test probe, acting as surrogate for a human finger or other body part, approaches the spinning blade at a rate of one meter per second (m/s). 82 Fed. Reg. 22190. Subsequentially, on November 1, 2023, CPSC published a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking. 88 Fed. Reg. 74909.

Standard for Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles: On October 28, 2009, CPSC published an ANPR under the CPSA to consider whether there may be unreasonable risks of injury and death associated with overturning and collisions related to recreational off-highway vehicles (OHV). 74 Fed. Reg. 55495.

Safety Standard for Fire and Debris-Penetration Hazards: On May 11, 2021, CPSC published an ANPR inviting comments concerning the risks of injury associated with OHV fire and debris-penetration hazards. 86 Fed. Reg. 25817. On July 21, 2022, CPSC published an NPRM under the CPSA to propose requirements to prevent debris penetration into the occupant area of OHVs, including recreational OHVs and utility task/terrain vehicles. 87 Fed. Reg. 43688.

Banned Hazardous Substances: Aerosol Duster Products Containing More than 18 mg in Any Combination of HFC-152a and/or HFC-134a: On July 31, 2024, CPSC published an NPRM to declare that any aerosol duster products that contain more than 18 milligram (mg) in any combination of HFC-152a and/or HFC-134a are banned hazardous substances under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA). 89 Fed. Reg. 61363.

According to CPSC, it does not intend to issue final rules with respect to these proposals. If CPSC decides to pursue future regulatory action in any of these areas, CPSC states that it will issue a new proposed rule.

EPA OIG Publishes Report On Lessons Learned From Prior Oversight Related To EPA's Rulemaking: On October 2, 2025, the EPA Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a report entitled Lessons Learned from Prior Oversight Related to the EPA's Rulemaking. According to the report, OIG initiated the project to describe the lessons identified from select EPA OIG and U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports to help inform EPA's future rulemaking efforts. OIG states that it reviewed 17 reports and identified five lessons from these prior reports and categorized them into three programmatic themes: procedures, recordkeeping, and transparency. More information is available in our October 6, 2025, blog item.

CEQ Issues Guidance To Federal Agencies On Implementing NEPA: The Council on Environmental Quality announced on October 2, 2025, that it issued a memorandum to the heads of federal departments and agencies to assist with compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and with establishing or revising agency NEPA implementing procedures. 90 Fed. Reg. 47734. The guidance updates and replaces initial guidance issued on February 19, 2025. According to CEQ, the updated memorandum includes an overview of NEPA, including a discussion of recent amendments to the statute and recent case law as relevant to agency implementation of NEPA. The memorandum also provides guidance for agencies to use when establishing or revising agency-specific NEPA implementing procedures. CEQ notes that the memorandum includes an appendix that provides a template that agencies are encouraged to use as an initial framework for establishing or revising their NEPA implementing procedures, to the extent consistent with agency authorities and applicable law.

New Mexico Publishes Proposed Rule To Implement PFAS Protection Act, Will Hold Webinar On October 22, 2025: Following up on the New Mexico Environment Department's (NMED) September 25, 2025, webinar on a labeling requirement for products containing intentionally added PFAS, NMED announced on October 8, 2025, that it has petitioned New Mexico's Environmental Improvement Board (EIB) to adopt a proposed rule to implement the PFAS Protection Act. According to NMED's press release, the proposed rule would "implement the full scope of the PFAS Protection Act, including phasing out and prohibition on the sale of consumer products containing intentionally added PFAS, establishing consumer-facing labels for products which contain intentionally added PFAS, and the reporting requirements for the manufacturers of such products." If passed by EIB, the rule would take effect July 2026. NMED will hold an informational webinar on October 22, 2025. During the webinar, NMED will provide an overview of the rulemaking process and timeline, communicate opportunities for public input, and respond to questions. Comments on the proposed rule are due March 31, 2026, by 4:00 p.m. (MST). As reported in our October 10, 2025, blog item, NMED has posted a Public Involvement Plan (PIP) for implementing the PFAS Protection Act (HB 212). Effective October 8, 2025, the PIP provides public participation opportunities and information needed for the community to engage in rulemaking, enforcement, and policy development under the Act. The PIP also identifies information about affected communities and resources needed by NMED to incorporate public participation into the decision-making process. More information on the proposed rule is available in our October 15, 2025, memorandum.

