Recent Federal Developments For December 2025

TSCA/FIFRA/TRI

EPA Posts FAQs Regarding Pesticides Containing A Fluorinated Carbon

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has posted a web page entitled "Pesticides Containing a Single Fluorinated Carbon." The web page includes a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) regarding pesticidal substances containing a single fluorinated carbon and how EPA evaluates them. EPA intends the FAQs to inform the public better about EPA's gold-standard science pesticide registration process. EPA notes that the web page "does not, and is not intended to, interpret or amend any regulatory or statutory provision, nor does it consider, decide, or prejudge any pending petitions for rulemaking under the pesticide program." EPA states that it will not use the information on the page for any regulatory purpose. More information is available in our November 14, 2025, blog item.

EPA Preliminarily Determines That 1,2-Dichloroethane Poses Unreasonable Risk To Human Health And The Environment

On November 19, 2025, EPA announced the availability of and requested comment on a draft risk evaluation under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) for 1,2-dichloroethane (Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number® (CAS RN®) 107-06-2, also known as ethylene dichloride or EDC). 90 Fed. Reg. 52054. EPA notes that the purpose of risk evaluations under TSCA is to determine whether a chemical substance presents an unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment under the conditions of use (COU), including unreasonable risk to potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulations identified as relevant to the risk evaluation by EPA, and without consideration of costs or non-risk factors. EPA states that it used "the best available science to prepare this draft risk evaluation and to preliminarily determine, based on the weight of scientific evidence, that EDC poses unreasonable risk to human health and the environment driven primarily by certain COUs analyzed in the draft risk evaluation." Comments on the draft risk evaluation are due January 20, 2026. The draft risk evaluation and supporting documents are available on EPA's website. For more information, please read our November 20, 2025, memorandum.

EPA Will Reconsider December 2024 Health And Safety Reporting Rule

On November 24, 2025, EPA announced that it intends to reconsider the December 13, 2024, rule issued under Section 8(d) of TSCA that requires manufacturers (including importers) of 16 chemicals to report data from unpublished health and safety studies to EPA. EPA notes that on February 25, 2025, the rule was challenged in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. EPA states that it is asking the court to put the ongoing litigation in abeyance while it reconsiders the rule through notice-and-comment rulemaking. According to the press release, EPA "expects to consider additional exemptions for manufacturers required to report, a regulatory threshold for reporting, and a change to the duration of the lookback period for reporting. EPA is not considering changing the 16 chemicals named in the rule as part of this action." EPA expects the rulemaking process, including regulatory changes, to take between 12 and 18 months. EPA also anticipates taking appropriate action on the reporting deadline (May 22, 2026) associated with the current rule. More information on the December 2024 rule is available in our December 23, 2024, memorandum.

EPA Publishes Default Values Used In New Chemical Risk Assessments Under TSCA

On November 24, 2025, EPA released the key default values that it uses in its risk assessments of new chemicals under TSCA. EPA is making the assumptions available on its website in the New Chemicals Division Reference Library. EPA states that it expects the publication of the default values "to improve efficiency, reducing the likelihood that submissions need to be reworked or resubmitted."

According to EPA, providing these established numeric assumptions will help new chemical submitters better understand EPA's chemical assessment process and develop higher-quality submissions. This is the latest in a series of steps that EPA has taken to improve efficiency, worker protections, and transparency in new chemical reviews. In June 2024, Michal Ilana Freedhoff, Ph.D., then Assistant Administrator of EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), announced four new initiatives in EPA's review of new chemicals under TSCA: engineering checklist; worker protections; updated statistics for new chemical review timelines; and the New Chemicals Division Reference Library. More recently, in April 2025, EPA announced the availability of new resources intended to help companies with the requirements in EPA's December 2024 final rule governing the review of new chemicals. According to EPA, the new materials "provide companies with clear instructions on how to include required data elements in the current system used for new chemical submissions while the agency works to update that system."

EPA notes that under TSCA Section 5, it is required to review new chemicals before they may be manufactured, processed, or used, to determine whether they present an unreasonable risk of injury to human health or the environment. The reviews include an assessment of how much of the chemical may be released into the environment and the potential exposure levels in the workplace. EPA states that "[w]hen chemical-specific information is not available or substantiated — such as the type of containers used to transport the chemical or the quantity of residue that remain in process equipment before they are cleaned out — EPA uses assumptions to assess levels of environmental release and worker exposure during the lifecycle of a new chemical." More information is available in our November 25, 2025, memorandum.

Senate Confirms Douglas Troutman To Be EPA Assistant Administrator For Toxic Substances

On December 11, 2025, the Senate voted 52-47 to approve several nominations, including Douglas Troutman to be Assistant Administrator of EPA's OCSPP. During an October 8, 2025, hearing on his nomination, Troutman agreed that the issue with new chemical reviews is both timeliness and outcomes. Troutman noted that "there are new resources coming to the office of chemical safety and pollution prevention, both in new team members, but also in additional resources, such as technological resources, IT resources, which we appreciate from Congress to speed up those reviews and to make sure they are done in a timely manner." Troutman testified that he would work with Congress on bipartisan legislation to address gaps where the current implementation of TSCA has fallen short.

RCRA/CERCLA/CWA/CAA/PHMSA/SDWA

EPA Proposes Updated Definition Of "Waters Of The United States"

On November 20, 2025, EPA and the U.S. Department of the Army published a proposed rule that would revise the regulations defining the scope of waters covered by the Clean Water Act (CWA), in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 decision in Sackett v. EPA. 90 Fed. Reg. 52498. EPA states in its November 17, 2025, press release that the proposed rule would "establish a clear, durable, common-sense definition of 'waters of the United States' (WOTUS)" under the CWA. According to EPA's press release, key proposed revisions include:

Defining key terms like "relatively permanent," "continuous surface connection," and "tributary" to delineate appropriately the scope of WOTUS consistent with the CWA and Supreme Court precedent;

Establishing that jurisdictional tributaries must connect to traditional navigable waters either directly or through other features that provide predictable and consistent flow;

Reaffirming that wetlands must be indistinguishable from jurisdictional waters through a continuous surface connection, which means that they must touch a jurisdictional water and hold surface water for a requisite duration year after year;

Strengthening state and tribal decision-making authority by providing clear regulatory guidelines while recognizing their expertise in local land and water resources;

Preserving and clarifying exclusions for certain ditches, prior converted cropland, and waste treatment systems;

Adding a new exclusion for groundwater; and

Incorporating locally familiar terminology, such as "wet season," to help determine whether a water body qualifies as WOTUS.

In addition, the limitation to wetlands that have surface water at least during the wet season and abut a jurisdictional water will further limit the scope of permafrost wetlands that are considered to have a continuous surface connection under the proposed rule. EPA states that the proposed changes are intended to provide clarity and consistency to the continuous surface connection definition. Comments are due January 5, 2026.

PHMSA Memorandum Outlines Data-Driven Framework For Hazmat Transportation Inspection And Enforcement Standards

William Quade, Acting Associate Administrator for Hazardous Materials Safety of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a November 20, 2025, memorandum establishing the inspection and enforcement priorities of PHMSA's Office of Hazardous Materials Safety (OHMS). According to the memorandum, OHMS' outreach priorities "are designed to improve industry engagement, to increase awareness of regulatory requirements, and to build stronger compliance partnerships":

Increasing communication and engagement with hazardous materials shippers: Strengthening dialogue with industry stakeholders promotes trust, encourages collaboration, and provides opportunities to address compliance issues before they result in enforcement actions;

Supporting shipper understanding and compliance with hazardous materials package selection requirements: Clear guidance helps to reduce packaging-related violations, to mitigate the risk of leaks or spills during transportation, and to ensure the safe delivery of hazardous materials; and

Promoting proper classification of materials prior to shipment: Accurate classification is fundamental to safe transportation. By reinforcing this requirement, we can reduce misclassified shipments, prevent serious safety hazards, and maintain a high level of industry accountability.

The inspection priorities target the highest-risk areas in hazardous materials transportation, more effectively preventing incidents and ensuring compliance:

General hazardous materials shippers: Routine oversight of shippers helps ensure that the foundational requirements of the hazardous materials regulations (HMR) are consistently met;

Cylinder requalification facilities: Proper cylinder maintenance and requalification are essential to preventing catastrophic failures during transportation;

Cylinder manufacturing (both foreign and domestic entities): Ensuring compliance at the point of manufacture supports the safe distribution and use of cylinders throughout the supply chain;

Drum manufacturing operations: Quality oversight at manufacturing facilities minimizes risks associated with packaging failures;

Drum recertification entities: Verifying recertification processes protects the integrity of reused packaging and prevents unsafe containers from re-entering commerce;

Follow-up inspections of companies with previous major safety violations (recidivism focus): Revisiting high-risk companies reinforces compliance expectations and helps deter repeat violations;

Shippers of lithium batteries: Increased oversight in this rapidly growing sector helps prevent incidents associated with improperly packaged or declared batteries; and

Undeclared hazardous material shippers operating via e-commerce platforms: Targeting undeclared shipments strengthens our ability to address emerging risks in an evolving marketplace.

The enforcement priorities are intended to maintain adherence to regulatory requirements and internal standards, continuing to advance safety by incorporating ongoing findings from inspection results, monitoring industry and individual practices:

Ensure Timely and Accurate Case Processing: All enforcement reports must be processed in accordance with the most current OHMS Operations Manual, with common warning letters and tickets closed or referred to collections in the Case Management System (CMS) within 180 days;

Focus on Risk-Based Enforcement: Prioritize enforcement actions based on violations that present the highest risk to public safety, the environment, and national security;

Promote National Consistency and Accountability: Regional leadership must apply penalty guidelines uniformly and monitor performance metrics to ensure consistent and transparent enforcement outcomes across all regions; and

Leverage Data to Drive Strategic Improvements: Use enforcement trends and CMS analytics to inform policy decisions, enhance compliance strategies, and proactively address recurring or emerging violations.

EPA Begins Public Comment Period On Updated Draft Risk Calculation Memorandum For Formaldehyde

On December 3, 2025, EPA announced the availability of and solicited public comment on an Updated Draft Risk Calculation Memorandum (Draft Memorandum) to inform a revised draft risk evaluation for formaldehyde under TSCA. 90 Fed. Reg. 55726. EPA states that after further consideration of comments raised during the scientific peer review process, it is reconsidering the use of certain hazard values in the formaldehyde risk evaluation. The Federal Register notice, Draft Memorandum, and materials included in the docket provide the science and science policy basis for determining how the revised draft inhalation point of departure (POD) impacts the corresponding draft margin of exposure (MOE) estimates and the risk determination. EPA notes that although it is also providing a revised draft occupational exposure value, it "is not changing its position that formaldehyde poses unreasonable risk of injury to human health." As such, EPA continues work on a proposed risk management rule for formaldehyde as required by TSCA to ensure statutory deadlines are met and necessary protections are not delayed. According to the notice, EPA is also seeking additional information specific to how formaldehyde is manufactured and used that may inform the risk management of formaldehyde. After public comment, EPA will determine if the proposed revisions discussed in the notice warrant updating the formaldehyde risk evaluation. Comments are due February 2, 2026. More information is available in our December 8, 2025, memorandum.

PHMSA Publishes ANPRM Regarding Modernizing Regulations To Facilitate Transportation Of Hazardous Materials Using Highly Automated Transportation Systems

PHMSA published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) on December 4, 2025, to obtain stakeholder input on potential revisions to the HMR "to facilitate the safe transportation of hazardous materials using highly automated transportation systems." 90 Fed. Reg. 55836. PHMSA states that for the purposes of the ANPRM, it "considers highly automated transportation systems as advanced transportation systems that leverage varying degrees of automation, tailored to the system's complexity." According to PHMSA, the emergence of highly automated technology has the potential to transform how hazardous materials are transported while potentially enhancing safety, efficiency, and reliability. This shift warrants a comprehensive review of the requirements in the HMR. PHMSA intends the ANPRM to solicit feedback that it can use in performing that review. Comments are due March 4, 2026. PHMSA states that it "will consider late-filed comments to the extent possible," however.

House Subcommittee Will Hold Hearing To Examine The Impact Of The CERCLA Designations For PFOA And PFOS And Potential Policy Responses To Superfund Liability Concerns

On December 18, 2025, the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing on "Examining the Impact of EPA's CERCLA Designation for Two PFAS Chemistries and Potential Policy Responses to Superfund Liability Concerns." In May 2024, EPA issued a final rule designating perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), and their salts and structural isomers as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). 89 Fed. Reg. 39124. Despite EPA stating that it would use its discretion to target active contributors, the final rule was promptly criticized for not excluding passive receivers. More information is available in our December 12, 2025, blog item.

FDA

FDA Issues Warning About Imported Cookware

On December 3, 2025,the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning that certain imported cookware products have the potential to leach lead into food when used for cooking or food storage. FDA reportedly has tested various cookware, specifically aluminum alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium, and maintains a list of products that may leach lead into food. FDA has stated that it is actively working to remove cookware from the market that may leach lead into food when used for cooking and that FDA's surveillance is ongoing.

FDA Reschedules Food Allergen Meeting

On December 10, 2025, FDA announced that the Virtual Public Meeting and Listening Session on Food Allergen Thresholds and Their Potential Applications meeting has been rescheduled to February 18, 2026, and the listening sessions to February 19-20, 2026. During the events, FDA will provide background on major food allergen requirements, current regulatory frameworks, risk assessment methodologies for establishing food allergen thresholds, potential applications of risk-based food allergen thresholds and communication, and global approaches to food allergen management. FDA is accepting questions until February 3, 2026,and registration is open until February 18, 2026.

FDA Publishes Food Code Adoption Report

On December 9, 2025, FDA announced the publication of the Adoption of the FDA Food Code by State and Territorial Agencies Responsible for the Oversight of Restaurants and/or Retail Food Stores—2024 Annual Report. The report provides information on state agencies and jurisdictions that, as of 2024, have adopted a version of the FDA Food Code. Key metrics are listed below:

" 11 state agencies in 7 states have adopted the most recent version (2022 version), representing 16.06% of the U.S. population . . ..

" 30 state agencies in 24 states have adopted one of the two most recent versions (2022 and 2017 version), representing 51.92% of the U.S. population.

" 46 state agencies in 36 states have adopted one of the three most recent versions (2022, 2017, and 2013 version), representing 64.64% of the U.S. population.

NANOTECHNOLOGY

UK NanoSafety Group Publishes Updated Guidance On Working Safely With Nanomaterials

The United Kingdom (UK) NanoSafety Group (UKNSG) has published the third edition of its guidance entitled "Working Safely with Nanomaterials in Research & Development." The guidance is intended to provide help and support to research laboratories in industry, research, and training organizations and academia on how to comply with their occupational health and safety legal obligations. The guidance also includes additional information to help improve health and safety systems when working with nanomaterials.

EUON Publishes Report On Nano-Enabled Textiles

On December 1, 2025, the European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) announced the availability of a report analyzing the applications of nano-enabled textiles and their presence on the EU and global markets. The report, Information on Nano-Enabled Textiles, addresses the growing integration of nanotechnology in the textile industry, which has introduced advanced functionalities such as antimicrobial properties, enhanced durability, water repellence and (UV) protection. The report identifies gaps in current research on the toxicity and environmental impact of nanomaterials and highlights "the urgent need for harmonised legislation, improved labelling standards and coordinated research efforts."

BIOBASED/RENEWABLE PRODUCTS/SUSTAINABILITY

PUBLIC POLICY AND REGULATION

LEGISLATIVE

Bicameral EXPERTS Act Intends To "Curb Corporate Influence on Federal Regulation, Restore Deference to Experts"

On November 19, 2025, Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduced the Experts Protect Effective Rules, Transparency, and Stability (EXPERTS) Act (H.R. 6145, S. 3210) "to re-establish public trust in the federal regulatory process by prioritizing transparency and elevating the voices of subject matter experts over those of corporations with profit-driven interests." According to Jayapal's November 19, 2025, press release, the bill would:

Codify Chevron deference: Require courts to defer to agencies' reasonable interpretations of their rules that Congress empowered them to issue in order to implement statutes;

Establish rulemaking transparency: Require a full disclosure of who is funding the scientific, economic, and technical studies submitted to agencies during the rulemaking process, mandate a public explanation for the withdrawal of rules, and require the public disclosure of any changes made to a regulatory proposal during the rulemaking process;

Eliminate industry-backed delays to rulemaking: Accelerate the rulemaking review process by excluding private parties from using the negotiated rulemaking process;

Restore the time limit for legal challenges: Reinstate a six-year time limit for legal challenges to agency actions, with the clock starting when the action is issued in final; and

Empower the public in the rulemaking process: Fine corporations that lie to the government about whether a public interest rule would cost their shareholders, establish an Office of the Public Advocate to serve as an advocate for public interests, and require the government to respond to citizen petitions.

Bipartisan, Bicameral Bills Would Support Farmers Affected By PFAS

On December 4, 2025, the bicameral Relief for Farmers Hit with PFAS Act (H.R. 6476, S. 3353) was introduced. According to Senator Susan Collins' December 4, 2025, press release, the bipartisan bill would authorize grants for states to provide financial assistance to affected farmers, expand monitoring and testing, remediate PFAS, or even help farmers relocate. According to the press release, funds authorized by the bill could be used for a variety of purposes at the state level, including:

Providing financial assistance to affected farmers;

Building capacity for PFAS testing for soil or water sources;

Monitoring blood for individuals to make informed decisions about their health;

Upgrading or purchasing equipment to ensure a farm remains profitable during or after known PFAS contamination;

Developing alternative production systems or remediation strategies;

Developing educational programs for farmers experiencing PFAS contamination; and

Researching soil and water remediation systems, and the viability of those systems for farms.

The bill would also create a task force at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) charged with identifying other USDA programs to which PFAS contamination should be added as an eligible activity.

Negotiated FY 2026 NDAA Would Temporarily Allow DOD To Purchase AFFF

On December 8, 2025, the House and Senate Armed Services Committees released the text of the final negotiated language for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year (FY) 2026. The House version of the bill included a provision (Section 313) that would modify requirements relating to the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD) replacement of fluorinated aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), while the Senate version contained no similar provision. The negotiated bill includes the House provision with a clarifying amendment, allowing the purchase of AFFF through 2026 or, through waivers, through 2028.

House Bill Would Provide Regulatory Certainty For Advanced Recycling Technologies

On December 10, 2025, Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) introduced the Recycling Technology Innovation Act (H.R. 6566), "critical legislation that finally provides the regulatory clarity needed to unlock innovation in America's plastics recycling sector and strengthen domestic manufacturing." Crenshaw's December 11, 2025, press release states that "[a]dvanced recycling technologies take plastic waste and break it down into its original molecular building blocks — materials that can be used again and again to create new products." According to the press release, these technologies are operating successfully in several states, "but inconsistent federal regulations have created uncertainty that deters investment and slows progress."

House Environment Subcommittee Advances CAA Permitting Bills To Full Committee

On December 10, 2025, the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment marked up several bills that would reform permitting under the Clean Air Act (CAA). The Subcommittee's December 10, 2025, press release includes the following legislative vote summary:

The Foreign Emissions and Nonattainment Clarification for Economic Stability (FENCES) Act (H.R. 6409) was reported to the full committee by a roll call vote of 14 yeas to 11 nays;

The Clean Air and Economic Advancement Reform (CLEAR) Act (H.R. 4218) was reported to the full committee by a roll call vote of 14 yeas to 10 nays;

The Fire Improvement and Reforming Exceptional Events (FIRE) Act (H.R. 6387) was reported to the full committee by a roll call vote of 13 yeas to 10 nays;

The Clean Air and Building Infrastructure Improvement Act (H.R. 4214) was reported to the full committee by a roll call vote of 12 yeas to 10 nays;

The New Source Review Permitting Improvement Act (H.R. 161) was reported to the full committee by a roll call vote of 12 yeas to 11 nays;

The Air Permitting Improvements to Protect National Security Act (H.R. 6373) was reported to the full committee by a roll call vote of 12 yeas to 10 nays; and

The Reducing and Eliminating Duplicative Environmental Regulations (RED Tape) Act (H.R. 6398) was reported to the full committee by a roll call vote of 12 yeas to 10 nays.

Bills Would Address PFAS Contamination And Support Affected Communities

On December 11, 2025, Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) announced the introduction of three bills to address PFAS contamination and hold polluters accountable:

Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act (H.R. 6668, S. 3457): The bipartisan and bicameral bill would require EPA to develop water criteria for PFAS under CWA and provides EPA with a roadmap to establish effluent limitations guidelines (ELG) and standards for eight priority industry categories for all measurable PFAS or classes of PFAS within three years. The bill also includes significant federal support to assist communities in upgrading their municipal water infrastructure to safeguard public health and protect ratepayers;

PFAS Research and Development Reauthorization Act (H.R. 6667): The bipartisan bill would reauthorize EPA's research and development (R&D) authority with regard to PFAS. The press release notes that EPA's PFAS R&D authority expired at the end of FY 2024; and

No Taxation on PFAS Remediation Act (H.R. 6669): The bill would eliminate federal income taxes on reimbursement or rebate funds that individuals receive to clean up PFAS contamination in communities without municipal water service.

PFAS Accountability Act Would Amend TSCA To Allow Victims Of Significant PFAS Exposure To Sue Manufacturers

On December 11, 2025, the bicameral PFAS Accountability Act (H.R. 6626, S. 3460) was introduced. The bill would amend TSCA to create a federal cause of action and allow courts to award medical monitoring for victims of PFAS exposure. According to Representative Madeleine Dean's (D-PA) December 11, 2025, press release, the bill would allow courts to award medical monitoring for PFAS contamination victims to prevent premature morbidity, disability, or mortality. The legislation would also ensure victims of significant PFAS exposure can bring civil claims against manufacturers of PFAS and incentivize funding for PFAS safety research.

MISCELLANEOUS

DPR Considering Changes To Enforcement Response Regulations

On November 13, 2025, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) held a webinar to discuss potential changes to its Enforcement Response Regulations set forth at 3 C.C.R. Sections 6128 and 6130. DPR also released its Discussion Document explaining the various regulatory "concepts" it is considering and posing questions for public input related to those concepts. Comments were due by December 13, 2025. A formal regulatory process is expected to be initiated in 2026. More information is available in our December 1, 2025, blog.

OECD Publishes Synthesis Report On Understanding Fluoropolymers And Their Life Cycle

On November 14, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published a report entitled Synthesis Report on Understanding Fluoropolymers and Their Life Cycle. The report provides a synthesis of the global fluoropolymer market, exploring the identities and life cycles of fluoropolymers, the presence of other PFAS in commercial products, their degradation through processing, use, and end-of-life treatment, as well as their environmental release and occurrences. The report identifies specific gaps in knowledge and data, discussing them in detail.

White House OSTP Issues RFI Regarding "Accelerating the American Scientific Enterprise"

On Thanksgiving Eve, November 26, 2025, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) requested input from interested parties on federal policy updates "that aim to accelerate the American scientific enterprise, enable groundbreaking discoveries, and ensure that scientific progress and technological innovation benefit all Americans." 90 Fed. Reg. 54412. OSTP states that "[t]hrough this Request for Information (RFI), OSTP seeks input from academia; private sector organizations; industry groups; state, local, and tribal governments; and other stakeholders regarding priorities for strengthening the science and technology (S&T) ecosystem to support both the expansion of scientific knowledge and the mechanisms to transition these discoveries into the marketplace." According to OSTP, the RFI "will inform the formulation of Executive branch efforts to advance and maintain U.S. S&T leadership." Responses are due on Boxing Day, December 26, 2025.

According to OSTP, multiple forces are reshaping how scientific research is conducted. OSTP states that new institutional models such as focused research organizations operate outside traditional academic structures; emerging questions in fields like quantum information science and biology require ever-closer collaboration between engineering and basic science; and rapid progress in artificial intelligence (AI) promises to accelerate discovery cycles. These shifts demand continuous improvement in how the federal government supports scientific research. OSTP notes that simultaneously, "America's strategic competitors have placed unprecedented focus on scientific advancement." The convergence of new scientific opportunities, intensifying global competition, and evidence that traditional approaches to research could be greatly improved "call for a comprehensive assessment of how the Federal government prioritizes and structures scientific research." More information is available in our memorandum.

OECA Memorandum Reinforces "Compliance First" Orientation For Compliance Assurance And Civil Enforcement Activities

On December 5, 2025, Craig J. Pritzlaff, Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA), issued a memorandum reinforcing a "compliance first" orientation as the guiding principle for OECA and all related civil enforcement and compliance programs within the regional offices. The memorandum states that "[t]he primary focus for the Agency in all inspection, investigation, EPA enforcement, state/tribal enforcement coordination, and compliance assistance activities must be on achieving and ensuring timely compliance." According to the memorandum, this policy "reinforces prioritizing environmental compliance across all OECA civil judicial and administrative enforcement activities in the most efficient, most, economical, and swiftest means possible, while ensuring that our actions align with the clearest, most defensible interpretations of our statutory and regulatory mandates."

Connecticut Order Lists Approved Phrases For July 1, 2026, Labeling Requirement

Beginning July 1, 2026, Connecticut will require that certain consumer products containing intentionally added PFAS be labeled. The products subject to the labeling requirement include apparel; carpets or rugs; cleaning products; cookware; cosmetic products; dental floss; fabric treatments; juvenile products; menstruation products; textile furnishings; ski wax; or upholstered furniture. Under an order that took effect December 1, 2025, the following phrases are approved:

Contains PFAS;

Made with PFAS;

Made with PFAS chemicals;

Made with intentionally added PFAS; and

This product contains PFAS chemicals.

More information is available in our December 8, 2025, blog item.

Minnesota Publishes Final PFAS In Products Reporting And Fees Rule

On December 8, 2025, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) published in the Minnesota State Register a final rule regarding PFAS in products reporting and fees. Under the final rule, manufacturers of products containing intentionally added PFAS are required to report certain information by July 1, 2026. MPCA's October 27, 2025, letter to the Interim Chief Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) includes an assessment of the cumulative effect of Minnesota's reporting rule with other federal and state regulations related to the purpose of Minnesota's rule. The final rule includes revisions to correct defects identified in an August 2025 ALJ's report, as well as other changes. The final rule sets a one-time flat fee of $800 per manufacturer, reduced from $1,000 in the proposed rule. According to MPCA, the online system that manufacturers will use to report, called the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM), "is now in the final stages of review with a planned soft launch in December to a limited group of manufacturers." MPCA states that PRISM will be available to all manufacturers in January 2026. More information is available in our December 9, 2025, blog item.

UN Calls For Input For Thematic Report On PFAS And Human Rights

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights has called for input on a thematic report on "forever chemicals (PFAS) and human rights." According to the UN, the report will identify how the adverse impacts of PFAS, including pathways to exposure, relate to potential human rights violations. The report "will also analyze gaps and shortcomings in the national, regional, and multilateral legal frameworks governing forever chemicals, with a view to securing both protection from chemical exposure and accountability for the violation of human rights." Responses are due January 9, 2026. More information is available in our December 11, 2025, blog item.

Senate Confirms Jeffrey Hall To Be EPA Assistant Administrator For OECA

On December 11, 2025, the Senate voted 52-47 to approve several nominations, including Jeffrey Hall to be Assistant Administrator of EPA's OECA. During a July 23, 2025, hearing on his nomination, Hall stated that Superfund enforcement will continue to be a priority and that EPA will "continue to use all the tools available and push it forward."

New York Issues Suite Of PFAS Response Actions, Including A New Study, Final Guidance, And Draft Policies

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) issued on December 11, 2025, a suite of PFAS response actions and resources intended to protect communities. The materials released include a new progress report detailing New York State's leadership in addressing PFAS; a new study on the presence of PFAS on the landscape; final wastewater treatment plant guidance that protects drinking water and other surface waters; proposed new policies directing NYS DEC's actions in PFAS investigations and sampling of biosolids products; and a new webpage — dec.ny.gov/pfas — "that provides a one-stop resource about these and other initiatives and information about DEC's multifaceted efforts to address PFAS."

