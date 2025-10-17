Governor Newsom Signs Endangered Species Bill Into Law

Paul S. Weiland’s articles from Nossaman LLP are most popular:
- within Environment topic(s)
- in United States
Nossaman LLP are most popular:
- within Transport, Tax, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
Per Governor Newsom's latest legislative update, he has signed AB 1319. The law will become effective on January 1, 2026. For our discussion of this bill and its potential implications, please see the following post.
"California Legislature Sends Endangered Species Bill to Governor"
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.