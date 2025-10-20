Phthalate Risk Evaluation Under TSCA: B&C's October 30 Webinar Explores Potential Impacts To The Plastics Industry

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), The Acta Group (Acta®), and B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) are pleased to present "Phthalate Risk Evaluation under TSCA and the Potential Impacts to the Plastics Industry," on October 30, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT). This complimentary webinar will explore the background and current status of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) precedent-setting review of seven phthalates under Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6. By integrating its cumulative risk assessment approach within individual risk evaluations for these phthalates, EPA is addressing new scientific and regulatory challenges. This webinar will focus on the changing priorities of EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) industrial stakeholder expectations, key scientific aspects of the TSCA risk evaluations, paths to address claimed data gaps, and how these issues influence domestic plastic production and global efforts to regulate plastics.

Topics Covered:

Global initiatives to regulate plastics production, use, and recycling.

TSCA Section 6 initiatives.

EPA's precedent-setting approach to risk evaluation for phthalates on an individual and cumulative risk basis.

Strategies, considerations, and challenges for addressing data gaps and prioritizing testing.

Speakers:

Heather J. Blankinship is a Senior Manager with BCCM and Senior Regulatory Consultant with B&C and Acta. Ms. Blankinship supports consortia focused on risk evaluation advocacy for phthalates. She assists the phthalate consortia with developing and executing advocacy strategies, provides technical and regulatory support, and finds savvy pathways of progress under global regulatory programs. Her seasoned leadership and management skills have been honed over 30+ years of developing and directing global teams at major chemical products companies.

Lara A. Hall, MS, RQAP-GLP, is a Senior Regulatory Scientist and Quality Assurance Specialist at B&C, Acta, and BCCM and Registered Quality Assurance Professional in Good Laboratory Practices (RQAP-GLP) with over two decades of experience in environmental research, study monitoring, quality assurance, and global regulatory support. Ms. Hall assists clients in placing and monitoring studies to assist with registration of new chemicals, pesticides, and biocides; developing test plans for chemicals that are subject to regulatory approval; and assessing studies for conformance with testing guidelines, data compensation, and regulatory and GLP requirements.

Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT®, is a Senior Toxicologist and Regulatory Scientist with B&C and Acta. Dr. Holden has extensive experience in molecular mechanisms of exposure across a wide range of chemicals and materials. As a toxicologist with the U.S. Department of Defense, she conducted numerous human health and environmental hazard and risk assessments in occupational, hazardous waste, and military base settings; led teams of researchers conducting basic and early-stage medical research and development; and advocated for national security requirements through interagency engagement with EPA. Dr. Holden is a powerful and experienced advocate for clients engaged with EPA on TSCA risk assessments and risk management rules and is well-suited to assist clients in preparing, analyzing, and interpreting environmental, toxicity, and public health data to support regulatory compliance and sustained commercial success.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, and President of Acta and BCCM, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters. She served as chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and as chair of the International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), the NanoBusiness Commercialization Association, and is a recent past President of the Product Stewardship Society. Ms. Bergeson is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) and serves as a Regent and on its Executive Committee.

Register now at https://lawbc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cgBThrskQB-u3UkvAKNbOw