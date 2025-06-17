ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Stopping Radical Environmentalism To Generate Power For The Columbia River Basin (Trump EO Tracker)

Revokes the September 27, 2023 Presidential Memorandum on restoring fish populations in the Columbia River Basin and directs relevant agencies to withdraw from the associated litigation MOU...
Revokes the September 27, 2023 Presidential Memorandum on restoring fish populations in the Columbia River Basin and directs relevant agencies to withdraw from the associated litigation MOU, halt the current SEIS process, and report on all related actions and funding commitments within 30 days. It also tasks agencies with developing a revised environmental review schedule aligned with the administration's new policy priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

