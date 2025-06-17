ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Empowering Commonsense Wildlife Prevention And Response (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs DOI and USDA to consolidate wildland fire programs, expand local partnerships, develop a technology roadmap, and revise rules to enable more effective wildfire prevention and response.
Directs DOI and USDA to consolidate wildland fire programs, expand local partnerships, develop a technology roadmap, and revise rules to enable more effective wildfire prevention and response. It also instructs multiple agencies to promote prescribed burns, manage biomass, improve power system practices, modernize response metrics, and release satellite data to support wildfire mitigation.

