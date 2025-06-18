ARTICLE
18 June 2025

The Future Of NEPA: Supreme Court Signals A Reset (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

On this episode of Legal Download, Kelley Drye partners Joe Green and Wayne D'Angelo, along with special counsel Frances Morris, explore the Supreme Court's decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition...
United States Environment
Wayne J. D'Angelo,Joseph Green, and Frances Bishop Morris

Kelley Drye Legal Download · The Future of NEPA: Supreme Court Signals a Reset

On this episode of Legal Download, Kelley Drye partners Joe Green and Wayne D'Angelo, along with special counsel Frances Morris, explore the Supreme Court's decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, Colorado—the most consequential ruling on National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in decades.

They walk through the Court's reasoning, its restoration of agency deference, and its potential to reduce litigation risk, streamline reviews, and reset NEPA's role as a procedural statute. A must-listen for lawyers, project developers, and agencies navigating permitting and environmental reviews.

Authors
Photo of Wayne J. D'Angelo
Wayne J. D'Angelo
Photo of Joseph Green
Joseph Green
Photo of Frances Bishop Morris
Frances Bishop Morris
