The Future Of NEPA: Supreme Court Signals A Reset (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Legal Download · The Future of NEPA: Supreme Court Signals a Reset

On this episode of Legal Download, Kelley Drye partners Joe Green and Wayne D'Angelo, along with special counsel Frances Morris, explore the Supreme Court's decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, Colorado—the most consequential ruling on National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in decades.

They walk through the Court's reasoning, its restoration of agency deference, and its potential to reduce litigation risk, streamline reviews, and reset NEPA's role as a procedural statute. A must-listen for lawyers, project developers, and agencies navigating permitting and environmental reviews.

