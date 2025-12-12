Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – The Next Acts: Proposed Revisions To Regulations Under The Clean Water Act And The Endangered Species Act (Video)

- with Senior Company Executives and HR
- with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Retail & Leisure industries
The Trump administration has revoked or revised numerous federal regulations under various environmental laws in 2025. Now, the administration has proposed the latest iteration of the definition of “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act. Under the Endangered Species Act, the administration has proposed another in a series of revisions to regulations implementing various provisions of the law. Bracewell partners Ann Navaro and Seth Barsky discussed the implications of the proposed rules.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]