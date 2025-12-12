ARTICLE
Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – The Next Acts: Proposed Revisions To Regulations Under The Clean Water Act And The Endangered Species Act (Video)

The Trump administration has revoked or revised numerous federal regulations under various environmental laws in 2025. Now, the administration has proposed the latest iteration...
United States Environment
Ann D. Navaro and Seth Barsky
The Trump administration has revoked or revised numerous federal regulations under various environmental laws in 2025. Now, the administration has proposed the latest iteration of the definition of “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act. Under the Endangered Species Act, the administration has proposed another in a series of revisions to regulations implementing various provisions of the law. Bracewell partners Ann Navaro and Seth Barsky discussed the implications of the proposed rules.

