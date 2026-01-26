State AG News: Environmental Regulation, Consumer Protection, Patient Safety (January 8-14, 2026)

Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from January 8-14, 2026:
Alabama
- Attorney General Marshall settled a lawsuit with Cullman Clinic and its administrator for allegedly administering dangerous, unapproved weight-loss drugs to patients in violation of the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act (§ 8-19-1 et seq.). Under the settlement, the clinic must halt the use of unapproved drugs, pay $75,000 in restitution and penalties, and implement enhanced patient safety protocols.
New Hampshire
- Attorney General Formella announced that North Country Environmental Services, Inc. will pay $19 million to settle claims regarding improper handling and disposal of solid waste in violation of New Hampshire's Solid Waste Management Act (RSA 149-M:1 et seq.). The settlement resolves allegations of environmental and regulatory noncompliance and funds future environmental remediation efforts.
New York
- Attorney General James sued the Trump Administration for unlawfully suspending New York's participation in the Global Entry and Trusted Traveler programs, allegedly violating the Administrative Procedure Act (5 U.S.C. § 551 et seq.). The lawsuit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief as well as unspecified damages for affected New York residents.
Ohio
- Attorney General Yost sued Solar Solutions Direct LLC for allegedly deceiving consumers regarding solar energy savings and installation timelines in violation of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act (ORC § 1345.01 et seq.). The complaint requests restitution, civil penalties up to $25,000 per violation, and injunctive relief.
Tennessee
- Attorney General Skrmetti secured a settlement with Metropolis Parking to address deceptive parking subscription practices in violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act (Tenn. Code Ann. § 47-18-101 et seq.). The agreement provides free parking credits to affected consumers and requires Metropolis to pay $50,000 in restitution and reform its subscription disclosures.
Texas
- Attorney General Paxton opened an investigation into major grocery chains allegedly spraying organic produce with prohibited pesticides, potentially violating the Texas Agriculture Code (Ch. 18, §18.071). The investigation seeks to determine compliance and, if violations are found, will pursue civil penalties up to $5,000 per infraction and corrective action for affected retail locations.
Washington
- Attorney General Brown sought a rehearing regarding the U.S. Department of Energy's order affecting the TransAlta coal power facility, arguing that the order is unlawful and lacks transparency under the Federal Power Act (16 U.S.C. § 791a et seq.). The petition requests judicial review and reversal of the DOE directive to safeguard the state's environmental interests.
