House Hearing Memorandum Lists Witnesses For Hearing On Legislation To Modernize TSCA

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce posted a Hearing Memorandum on January 20, 2026, for the January 22, 2026, hearing entitled "Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal to Modernize America's Chemical Safety Law, Strengthen Critical Supply Chains, and Grow Domestic Manufacturing." According to the Hearing Memorandum, the Subcommittee on Environment will hear from the following witnesses:

Dimitrios Karakitsos, Holland & Knight;

Kimberly Wise White, Ph.D., American Chemistry Council;

John Carey, dsm-firmenich; and

Tracey Woodruff, Ph.D., MPH, University of California, San Francisco.

According to the Hearing Memorandum, discussion at the hearing may include the following topics:

Whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would benefit from clarification of certain terms and standards under existing law;

How Congress can encourage EPA to meet statutory deadlines for reviewing new chemicals while still protecting human health and the environment;

What additional statutory direction would create a more manageable and reasonable scope for new and existing chemical reviews;

How more coordination and communication with other agencies and use of their expertise would benefit EPA's administration of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA);

How proposed statutory changes will improve international competitiveness, support domestic manufacturing, and enhance national security; and

Whether proposed changes would increase transparency and support a more robust public process around EPA chemical regulation, and, if so, what benefits would result.

More information on the Discussion Draft of the legislation is available in our January 17, 2026, memorandum.

