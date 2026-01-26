LDEQ Finalizes Regulations Amending The State's Voluntary Environmental Self-Audit Program

On January 20, 2026, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality ("LDEQ") published a final rule in the Louisiana Register that promulgated amendments to its voluntary environmental self-audit regulations, largely adopting the August 2025 proposed changes "to aid the department in continued implementation of the self-audit program."

These amendments add several definitions for key program terms, including, inter alia, "date of discovery": the time "when the owner or operator of a facility has an objectively reasonable basis for believing a violation has, or may have occurred." The amendments refine the program scope to require disclosure of violations within 30 days of the end of the audit period. Additionally, the amendments clarify that an environmental audit must be completed within six months of the audit commencement date, though extensions may be granted if requested with sufficient justification at least 30 days before the audit period expires. Finally, the amendments provide that owners/operators who cannot complete corrective actions within 90 days after the date of discovery of the violation(s) must submit to the LDEQ monthly progress reports documenting implementation of the corrective actions until their completion.

LDEQ has also posted updated Notice of Audit and Disclosure of Violation(s) forms on its website, in addition to an updated guidance document, titled Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality: Environmental Self-Audit Program Explained.

"Based on implementation of the program and feedback from participants, the department has determined that revisions were necessary to aid in further implementation of the program." www.doa.la.gov/...

