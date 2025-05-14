EPA Seeks Public Comment On Candidates For Peer Reviewers For Several Phthalates

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on April 30, 2025, that it is requesting public comments on candidates who are interested and available to serve as ad hoc reviewers assisting its Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC) in the peer review of the Agency's data, methods, models, and approaches for the draft Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) risk evaluations of dibutyl phthalate (DBP), di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), and dicyclohexyl phthalate (DCHP). According to EPA, "[t]his includes the cross-phthalate technical support documents for human health benchmark dose analysis, cancer analysis, and cumulative risk analysis." EPA states that the final selection of the ad hoc peer reviewers will depend upon the scientific expertise needed to address the SACC peer review charge and "obtaining a breadth and balance of different scientific viewpoints." The peer review will take place at a virtual public meeting in August 2025. Comments are due May 15, 2025.

EPA notes that it is also working on risk evaluations for two other phthalates, benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) and diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP). EPA plans to use SACC's recommendations from the review of DBP, DEHP, and DCHP to inform the risk evaluations of BBP and DIBP because the science approaches used in the BBP and DIBP risk evaluations are consistent with the approaches used in DBP, DEHP, and DCHP. As a result, EPA does not expect to need an additional peer review.

