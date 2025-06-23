EPA Releases Draft Charge Questions For SACC Meeting On Phthalates And Memorandum On Proposed Refinement For Estimating DBP Skin Exposures

On June 16, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the release of the draft charge questions for discussion at the upcoming Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC) meeting to review all documents released thus far on the risk evaluations of five phthalates. SACC will review the draft risk evaluations for dibutyl phthalate (DBP), di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), and dicyclohexyl phthalate (DCHP), as well as cross-cutting documents related to DBP, DEHP, DCHP, butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP), and diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP). In addition, EPA also released a memorandum describing a proposed refinement of the approach for estimating skin exposures for DBP.

EPA will hold the virtual public meeting of SACC on August 4-8, 2025, where the charge questions will guide the discussion. EPA will also hold a preparatory virtual public meeting on July 21, 2025, for SACC and the public to consider and ask questions regarding the scope and clarity of the draft charge questions. EPA states that it will publish registration links for the August SACC meeting and July preparatory meeting on the SACC website approximately one month prior to each meeting. If the public would like their comments on the documents related to the phthalates to be considered by the SACC during the peer review meeting, they must be submitted by July 21, 2025.

