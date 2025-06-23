ARTICLE
23 June 2025

EPA Releases Draft Charge Questions For SACC Meeting On Phthalates And Memorandum On Proposed Refinement For Estimating DBP Skin Exposures

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On June 16, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the release of the draft charge questions for discussion at the upcoming Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals...
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On June 16, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the release of the draft charge questions for discussion at the upcoming Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC) meeting to review all documents released thus far on the risk evaluations of five phthalates. SACC will review the draft risk evaluations for dibutyl phthalate (DBP), di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), and dicyclohexyl phthalate (DCHP), as well as cross-cutting documents related to DBP, DEHP, DCHP, butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP), and diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP). In addition, EPA also released a memorandum describing a proposed refinement of the approach for estimating skin exposures for DBP.

EPA will hold the virtual public meeting of SACC on August 4-8, 2025, where the charge questions will guide the discussion. EPA will also hold a preparatory virtual public meeting on July 21, 2025, for SACC and the public to consider and ask questions regarding the scope and clarity of the draft charge questions. EPA states that it will publish registration links for the August SACC meeting and July preparatory meeting on the SACC website approximately one month prior to each meeting. If the public would like their comments on the documents related to the phthalates to be considered by the SACC during the peer review meeting, they must be submitted by July 21, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More