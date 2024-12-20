North Carolina: Fast Becoming A Major Epicenter Of The Clean Energy Economy

Over the past eight years, North Carolina has made strides to position itself as a leader in promoting clean energy. Starting in 2018 with Governor Roy Cooper's...

Over the past eight years, North Carolina has made strides to position itself as a leader in promoting clean energy. Starting in 2018 with Governor Roy Cooper's issuance of Executive Order 80 , which was a call towards bolder action on climate change and a renewed focus on transitioning to a clean energy economy. This dedication to clean energy has put in motion investments in the clean energy sector that will usher in over $24 billion in capital expenditures and will generate over 20,000 clean-energy jobs.

“Over the last eight years, we've created a roadmap to move North Carolina toward a clean energy economy to benefit our planet, people and pocketbooks,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is the epicenter of the clean energy economy, and we're training people so they have the skills to take on all of the good-paying clean energy jobs coming to every corner of our state.” View referenced article

