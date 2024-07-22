A Sea Change In Republican Politics (Video)

self

What's happening on the ground at the Republican National Convention, and what impact will it have on energy issues?



Frank Maisano, senior principal in Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group talks with Eamon Javers, senior Washington correspondent at CNBC, on the RNC convention floor in Milwaukee.

Transcript:

The J. D. Vance pick is fascinating, right? It's a sea change for Republican politicians. It's a sea change in the way Republicans look at the US economy. It's a much more populist facing Republican Party than we've ever seen before. I think that's going to make some people in the traditional Chamber of Commerce community a little nervous. What does that mean for antitrust policy? What does that mean for the corporate tax rate? What does that mean for all the things that big business wants to do in Washington? I think there's going to be some concern in big businesses around that. I've heard from some executives today at large iconic American companies who feel like this could be a populous set of policies. Now that's sort of pointed at them in a way that they're not used to from Republican candidates for the presidency. It's a fascinating moment. Trump and Vance clearly see an opportunity to move into the union vote. The Teamsters are here. That is potentially a huge thing for the Republican Party and a game changer politically. I think they're reorienting the economic focus of this party in a way we haven't seen in our lifetime.

