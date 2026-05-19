Virginia Employment Law Reforms (Video)

Virginia has enacted a broad set of employment law reforms that will significantly expand employer obligations over the next several years.

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Virginia has enacted a broad set of employment law reforms that will significantly expand employer obligations over the next several years. These new laws reflect growing nationwide trends relating to restrictive covenants, compensation practices, leave policies and salary transparency.

Learn more about recent employment law reforms:

Post-Employment Non-Competes

August 12, 2025 – Non-Compete Update

Pay Transparency and Salary History Restrictions

February 5, 2024 – Two Minute Update on Pay Transparency Requirements

Sick Leave

December 9, 2025 – NYC Council Expands Sick Leave: What Employers Need to Know

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