Virginia Employment Law Reforms (Video)

- within Wealth Management topic(s)
Virginia has enacted a broad set of employment law reforms that will significantly expand employer obligations over the next several years. These new laws reflect growing nationwide trends relating to restrictive covenants, compensation practices, leave policies and salary transparency.
Learn more about recent employment law reforms:
Post-Employment Non-Competes
- August 12, 2025 – Non-Compete Update
- April 3, 2026 – Washington’s Non-Compete Law
Pay Transparency and Salary History Restrictions
- February 5, 2024 – Two Minute Update on Pay Transparency Requirements
Sick Leave
- December 9, 2025 – NYC Council Expands Sick Leave: What Employers Need to Know
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