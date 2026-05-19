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19 May 2026

Virginia Employment Law Reforms (Video)

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Virginia has enacted a broad set of employment law reforms that will significantly expand employer obligations over the next several years.
United States Virginia Employment and HR
Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber and Mia Brill Rosenblum
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Virginia has enacted a broad set of employment law reforms that will significantly expand employer obligations over the next several years. These new laws reflect growing nationwide trends relating to restrictive covenants, compensation practices, leave policies and salary transparency.

Learn more about recent employment law reforms:

Post-Employment Non-Competes

Pay Transparency and Salary History Restrictions

Sick Leave 

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Photo of Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber
Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber
Photo of Mia Brill Rosenblum
Mia Brill Rosenblum
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