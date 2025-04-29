New Executive Order Directs Federal Agencies To Deprioritize Disparate Impact: What Employers Need To Know Now

Seyfarth Synopsis: On April 23, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order entitled "Restoring Equality of Opportunity and Meritocracy." The Order declares a sweeping new federal policy: "It is the policy of the United States to eliminate the use of disparate-impact liability in all contexts to the maximum degree possible." The Order directs all federal agencies, including the EEOC and Department of Justice, to deprioritize any enforcement and litigation regarding disparate impact claims. It further directs agency heads across the federal government to assess all existing regulations, guidance, rules, or orders (including existing consent judgments) that impose disparate-impact liability, and detail steps for their amendment or repeal within 30 days. Beyond the immediate implications for employers facing government litigation or enforcement actions, the Order has significant ramifications in the selection and testing arena, including for AI developers and deployers, as it signals that the federal government under the current administration will not allocate investigation, enforcement, or litigation resources into disparate impact claims against employers using AI tools or other tests. This dramatic shift away from what had been an enforcement priority creates complex interactions with private rights of action under Federal law, state law protections, and local ordinances that continue to recognize disparate impact liability.

Disparate impact liability is a legal theory contending that practices that appear neutral on their face can still be considered discriminatory if they disproportionately and adversely affect members of protected classes. Disparate impact liability is part of existing civil rights laws not just in employment, but in housing, education, credit and lending, government contracting, and other areas. The theory was first established by the Supreme Court in 1971 in Griggs v. Duke Power, 401 U.S. 424 (1971), which held that Title VII "proscribes not only overt discrimination but also practices that are fair in form, but discriminatory in operation". In 1991, Congress amended Title VII to add Section 703(k), which codified how "an unlawful employment practice based on disparate impact" could be established.

The Order and its accompanying fact sheet stake out a different position that characterizes disparate impact theory as fundamentally at odds with constitutional principles. The fact sheet states that disparate impact theory "violates the Constitution's guarantee of equal treatment for all by requiring race-oriented policies and practices to rebalance outcomes along racial lines" and that it "undermines civil-rights laws by mandating discrimination to achieve predetermined, race-oriented outcomes." Section 1 of the Order further states, "Disparate-impact liability imperils the effectiveness of civil rights laws by mandating, rather than proscribing, discrimination."

This leaves employers in choppy waters. The Executive Order directs federal agencies to shift their enforcement priorities and resources away from disparate impact claims, revokes existing Presidential approvals of regulations, and sets in motion further agency rulemaking and guidance to cease the federal government's actions supporting disparate impact liability. However, the Executive Order does not change Section 703(k), or any of the case law interpreting and applying disparate impact theories of liability over the past five and a half decades, so employers still must contend with disparate impact claims brought by the private plaintiffs' bar.

Via the April 23, 2025 Order, the administration has communicated its intent to move away from disparate-impact liability, which includes:

Revoking regulations and other guidance that support disparate-impact liability;

Deprioritizing enforcement based on disparate-impact liability, including the enforcement of previously entered consent decrees and other agreements;

Evaluating whether state laws that incorporate disparate-impact liability theories may be preempted by federal authority; and

Issuing guidance to employers about promoting equal access to opportunity without regard to whether an applicant has a college education.

Section 2 of the Order provides the fundamental policy of the administration as it unambiguously states, "it is the policy of the United States to eliminate the use of disparate-impact liability in all contexts to the maximum degree possible."

Section 3 of the Order revokes prior Presidential approvals of regulations applicable to programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance under Title VI, as enforced by the Department of Justice.

Section 4 of the Order directs federal agencies to "deprioritize enforcement of all statutes and regulations to the extent they include disparate-impact liability," with explicit reference to Title VII employment discrimination provisions and Title VI regulations.

Sections 5, 6, and 7 of the Order together instruct federal agencies to identify and evaluate existing disparate impact frameworks across the federal government, including regulations, guidance, rules, or orders that impose disparate impact liability, then plan for their amendment or repeal.

Section 6 has particular relevance to employers, as it requires the Attorney General and EEOC Chair to assess "all pending investigations, civil suits, or positions taken in ongoing matters . . . that rely on a theory of disparate-impact liability," And it requires all agencies to "evaluate existing consent judgments and permanent injunctions" premised on the theory. Once identified, agencies are to take "appropriate action" consistent with the Order's policy. Given the broad language in the Order, "appropriate action" could include dismissing existing litigation in whole or in part, withdrawing amicus briefs, curtailing or ending pending investigations, modifying or halting conciliation agreements and consent decrees, and scaling back other enforcement activity.

The mandate to assess pending investigations and litigation extends to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Trade Commission, and other agencies enforcing laws such as the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Fair Housing Act.

Section 7 directs the Attorney General to determine whether federal authorities preempt state laws imposing disparate impact liability and to take "appropriate measures" in response to any identified "constitutional infirmities." Section 7 also instructs the Attorney General and EEOC Chair to jointly formulate guidance to employers about promoting equal access to opportunity without regard to whether an applicant has a college education.

Implications for Employers Using Selection Procedures, Including Artificial Intelligence

Section 1 of the Order asserts that disparate-impact liability has "hindered businesses from making hiring and other employment decisions based on merit and skill, their needs, or the needs of their customers because of the specter that such a process might lead to disparate outcomes, and thus disparate-impact lawsuits." This assertion has particular relevance for employers using selection procedures or other processes that use artificial intelligence in their hiring and employment processes. The EEOC's previous technical assistance on AI systems, issued on May 18, 2023, which has subsequently been revoked, asserted that existing law covered AI systems that produced disparate outcomes.

The Order creates a notable shift in this enforcement landscape, because it makes clear that the federal government will no longer prioritize investigations or enforcement actions based solely on statistical disparities in hiring outcomes. For employers using algorithmic decision-making systems, whether or not these systems are being deployed to make or assist in employment decisions, this policy shift means that the federal government is unlikely to pursue investigations or litigation alleging that the use of algorithms, including AI, has resulted in unlawful discrimination.

However, this backing away from enforcement at the federal level does not does not relieve employers of their obligations. First, disparate impact liability was codified into law by Congress in 1991, and private litigants retain the right to bring disparate impact claims under Title VII regardless of the federal government's own enforcement priorities. It remains to be seen if the private plaintiff's bar will pick up this challenge. The EEOC has long touted that, at least as far as disparate impact in hiring is concerned, it is "uniquely positioned to combat systemic hiring discrimination" based on its access to employer applicant and hiring data. Complex "systemic" discrimination cases present a challenge for private lawyers given the high costs of necessary experts and the inability to track down potential claimants. Time will tell if private litigants will fill any void created by the EO.

Additionally, several states and local units of government have enacted their own fair employment laws that recognize disparate impact liability, and these laws currently remain unaffected by federal enforcement decisions. For example, disparate impact components are present in local laws like New York City's Human Rights Law and a new proposed rule from New Jersey's Division on Human Rights. States like Colorado and Illinois have already passed new laws intended to address unlawful bias arising out of an employer's use of AI for employment decisions, and many other state legislatures are considering new laws. Furthermore, multiple groups from industry and civil society have advanced standards and practices for evaluating AI systems that address potential disparate impacts on the basis of sex, race, and other protected characteristics. As noted above, however, this administration will be examining potential preemption of these laws and rules.

The Shifting Compliance Landscape

The divergence between federal enforcement priorities and existing statutory provisions and case law, and state and local laws, creates significant compliance challenges for employers. Employers and service providers should not interpret the April 23 Order as eliminating all exposure to disparate impact liability claims. Rather, employers and service providers should understand the Order as reflecting a change in federal enforcement priorities and be mindful that it may not extend to state and local laws and enforcement, or private litigants pending additional action, including efforts to "preempt" state or local laws.

Employers using AI-based tools or other selection procedures should continue to closely monitor developments at the federal and state levels, as well as private litigation trends and evolving global action. Employers should also understand how these efforts interact within the broader legal landscape, including but not limited to the Administration's positions regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion and "merit based" employment practices, in which these federal priority shifts are occurring.

Seyfarth Shaw will continue to monitor these developments and provide updates as they occur. For more information on how these changes may affect your workplace policies and compliance obligations, please contact any of the authors or your Seyfarth attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.