The Second Trump Administration: Anticipated Key Priorities And Changes For Labor & Employment Regulation And Enforcement (Video)

On Monday, November 18, Seyfarth attorneys held the first of a series of post-election analyses examining the aftermath of Election Day and its implications for the future in light of the re-election of former President Donald Trump, a Republican Senate majority, and a potential Republican House majority.

During this session, the speakers explored the impact on employers of potential labor & employment policy priorities of the second Trump administration, legislative priorities of the next Congress, and recent and anticipated actions by the US Supreme Court. Seyfarth attorneys discussed what we expect to see in critical areas such as immigration, DEI, wage and hour, and EEO. We also explored the potential directions of political leadership at OFCCP, the Department of Justice, the EEOC, the Department of Labor, the Department of Homeland Security and elsewhere throughout the federal government.

If you missed our Election 2024 Labor & Employment Special Report, we encourage you to access the full report here to gain deeper insights into the implications of the election on the workplace.

