The Second Trump Administration: Anticipated Key Priorities And Changes For Labor & Employment Regulation And Enforcement (Video)

On Monday, November 18, Seyfarth attorneys held the first of a series of post-election analyses examining the aftermath of Election Day and its implications for the future in light of the re-election of former President Donald Trump.
During this session, the speakers explored the impact on
employers of potential labor & employment policy priorities of
the second Trump administration, legislative priorities of the next
Congress, and recent and anticipated actions by the US Supreme
Court. Seyfarth attorneys discussed what we expect to see in
critical areas such as immigration, DEI, wage and hour, and EEO. We
also explored the potential directions of political leadership at
OFCCP, the Department of Justice, the EEOC, the Department of
Labor, the Department of Homeland Security and elsewhere throughout
the federal government.
If you missed our Election 2024 Labor & Employment
Special Report, we encourage you to access the full report
here to gain deeper insights into the
implications of the election on the workplace.
