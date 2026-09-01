PART 3 – Workforce Diagnostics: Identify Risk Before Someone Else Does

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Against this backdrop, relying solely on written nondiscrimination policies may not be enough.

An organization can have well-designed policies, experienced HR professionals and established procedures, and still have workforce patterns that management does not know exist.

A proactive Workforce Diagnostic Analysis provides an objective, data-driven way to examine what is actually happening across the workforce.

Depending on the contractor and available data, the analysis can evaluate employment outcomes involving: Hiring • Promotions • Compensation • Terminations • Training • Advancement • Job Assignments • Other Employment Opportunities

Identify. Investigate. Document.

A well-designed Workforce Diagnostic Analysis can help contractors:

Identify Potential Disparities Detect statistically significant differences in employment outcomes that may warrant further review.

Detect statistically significant differences in employment outcomes that may warrant further review. Investigate the Cause Determine whether observed differences can be explained by legitimate, job-related and nondiscriminatory factors.

Determine whether observed differences can be explained by legitimate, job-related and nondiscriminatory factors. Evaluate Employment Practices Examine whether policies, procedures and employment decisions are being applied consistently.

Examine whether policies, procedures and employment decisions are being applied consistently. Document Legitimate Explanations Create a record of the organization’s proactive review and the legitimate business factors supporting employment outcomes where appropriate.

Create a record of the organization’s proactive review and the legitimate business factors supporting employment outcomes where appropriate. Address Potential Risk Identify areas requiring additional investigation or corrective action before they develop into complaints, investigations, litigation or federal contracting concerns.

A Statistical Disparity Is a Signal (Indicator), Not a Finding of Discrimination

The purpose of workforce analytics is not to presume that discrimination exists.

A statistical disparity does not, by itself, establish discrimination. It identifies an area that may warrant closer examination.

There may be legitimate explanations involving qualifications, experience, performance, tenure, job location, specialized skills or other job-related factors.

The value of the diagnostic is that it gives the contractor the opportunity to understand those differences before an employee, attorney, enforcement agency or Contracting Officer raises the question.

BEFORE YOU CERTIFY, VERIFY.

Federal contractors should understand what their workforce data is telling them before making representations to the federal government and before potential disparities become compliance concerns.

A proactive Workforce Diagnostic Analysis can help contractors:

Know what the data reveals.

Identify potential disparities.

Investigate the underlying causes.

Document legitimate business explanations.

Address potential risk before the government asks.

Know Your Data. Identify Your Risk. Strengthen Your Compliance.