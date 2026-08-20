Andrew Melzer On Wage Theft, Class Actions & Fighting For Workers' Rights (Video)

In this partner spotlight, Andrew Melzer, New York Partner and Wage & Hour Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace a career rooted in a commitment to public interest and civil rights law. Andrew begins with a formative early experience: working on proceedings against Swiss banks that had appropriated accounts belonging to Holocaust victims and helping to restore assets to families

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In this partner spotlight, Andrew Melzer, New York Partner and Wage & Hour Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace a career rooted in a commitment to public interest and civil rights law. Andrew begins with a formative early experience: working on proceedings against Swiss banks that had appropriated accounts belonging to Holocaust victims and helping to restore assets to families. He carried that same commitment to rectifying injustices and achieving redress for victims to his work at Sanford Heisler. Andrew highlights his work in the firm’s wage and hour practice group representing employees that are not being paid overtime and employees that are misclassified. He also discusses representing female partners both in court and in the pre-suit settlement process, working towards gender equity in the the legal profession. He speaks to his experience litigating on behalf of large classes of workers and closes by discussing how class and collective actions serve as an effective tool for challenging systemic workplace injustice and discriminatory practices.

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