DC Circuit Strikes Down NLRB “Successor Bar” Rule In Major Post-Loper Bright Decision

The DC Circuit held that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) lacked authority to impose the Board-created successor bar doctrine. The decision does not eliminate ordinary successorship obligations, but it removes the NLRB’s categorical prohibition on challenges to union majority status during the post-acquisition insulated period, at least in cases within the DC Circuit.

Founded in 1854, Butzel Long has played a prominent role in the development and growth of several major industries. Business leaders have turned to us for innovative, highly-effective legal counsel for over 170 years. We have a long and successful history of developing new capabilities and deepening our experience for our clients’ benefit. We strive to be on the cutting edge of technology, manufacturing, e-commerce, biotechnology, intellectual property, and cross-border operations and transactions.

Article Insights

Brett Miller’s articles from Butzel Long are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in United States

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Media & Information industries

Bottom line: The DC Circuit held that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) lacked authority to impose the Board-created successor bar doctrine. The decision does not eliminate ordinary successorship obligations, but it removes the NLRB’s categorical prohibition on challenges to union majority status during the post-acquisition insulated period, at least in cases within the DC Circuit.

In a significant decision with potentially broad implications for labor-management relations, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held that the NLRB exceeded its statutory authority by imposing the Board-created “successor bar” doctrine. The decision in Hospital Menonita de Guayama, Inc. v. NLRB is among the first federal appellate decisions to apply the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo to invalidate an established NLRB doctrine.

The ruling may signal increased judicial scrutiny of NLRB policymaking and presents another example of how the end of Chevron deference is reshaping administrative law.

What is the “Successor Bar”?

When a company acquires a unionized business and becomes a “successor employer,” federal labor-law may require the new employer to recognize and bargain with the incumbent union. Under the NLRB’s successor bar doctrine, once a successor employer recognized the union, the union enjoyed an irrebuttable presumption of majority support for a reasonable period of time. During that insulated period, the employer could not challenge the union’s majority status or withdraw recognition.

The Board justified the rule as promoting stability in bargaining relationships following a change in ownership. The DC Circuit upheld the doctrine in 2024, but the Supreme Court later vacated that decision and remanded the case for reconsideration in light of Loper Bright.

The Court’s Decision

On remand, a divided DC Circuit concluded that the successor bar is inconsistent with the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and therefore beyond the Board’s authority. Judges Neomi Rao and Justin Walker held that courts must independently determine whether an agency has acted within authority delegated by Congress, rather than defer to the agency’s policy judgments.

The court emphasized that the central question was not whether the successor bar represented a reasonable labor-relations policy. Rather, the question was whether Congress authorized the Board to impose such a rule in the first place. According to the majority, the Board lacked that authority.

The majority concluded that the successor bar conflicts with two fundamental principles embedded in the NLRA:

Employees have the right to choose their own bargaining representatives.

A union’s authority to act as employees’ representative depends upon majority support.

In the court’s view, the successor bar improperly compelled employers to continue bargaining with an incumbent union even where the union may no longer enjoy majority support. Indeed, the court observed that the rule could require bargaining “even if the union indisputably lacks majority support.”

Why the Decision Matters Beyond Successorship Cases

The broader significance of the decision may extend well beyond the successor bar doctrine itself.

For decades, courts frequently upheld NLRB actions by emphasizing the Board’s expertise and broad authority to formulate national labor policy. The DC Circuit’s decision suggests that courts may now more closely scrutinize whether Board-created doctrines are firmly grounded in statutory text and congressional authorization.

Notably, the majority concluded that the court’s prior decision relied on a deferential approach to Board policymaking that could not be reconciled with Loper Bright’s directive that courts independently determine whether an agency has acted within the bounds of its delegated authority.

As a result, the decision is likely to encourage litigants to challenge other NLRB doctrines that rest primarily on Board policy judgments rather than explicit statutory language. Whether courts will invalidate additional Board doctrines remains to be seen, but Hospital Menonita provides an early roadmap for such challenges.

Key Takeaways for Employers

The DC Circuit held that the NLRB exceeded its authority by adopting the successor bar doctrine, which prevented successor employers from challenging an incumbent union’s majority status during a post-acquisition insulated period.

The decision does not eliminate traditional successorship obligations under the NLRA. Successor employers may still be required to recognize and bargain with incumbent unions following an acquisition.

The ruling represents an important application of Loper Bright, emphasizing that courts must independently determine whether Board-created doctrines are authorized by the NLRA rather than simply defer to the Board’s policy expertise.

The decision may encourage future challenges to other NLRB doctrines that derive primarily from agency policymaking rather than explicit statutory text.

Employers involved in mergers, acquisitions, asset purchases, and other transactions involving unionized workforces should continue to evaluate labor-relations risks carefully, as successorship obligations remain a significant consideration despite the elimination of the successor bar.

A Note on the Decision’s Reach

Employers should be mindful that this is currently a decision of the DC Circuit. While the ruling is significant and will likely influence labor-law litigation nationwide, it is not necessarily the final word on the issue. Additional appellate decisions, further NLRB action, or future Supreme Court review could shape how broadly the decision’s reasoning is applied. Note, NLRB appeals may be filed in either the federal circuit where the case arose or the DC Circuit.

Looking Ahead

Although the decision invalidates the NLRB’s successor bar doctrine in the DC Circuit, it leaves intact the longstanding successorship principles that often require a purchaser of a unionized business to recognize and bargain with the incumbent union. The ruling instead focuses on the Board’s authority to create a categorical prohibition on challenges to a union’s majority status following a change in ownership.

More broadly, Hospital Menonita demonstrates that Loper Bright is likely to have meaningful consequences in the labor and employment arena. Employers should expect continued litigation testing the limits of the NLRB’s authority and challenging Board-created doctrines that lack a clear statutory foundation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.