Maryland FAMLI: What Employers Need To Know About The Latest Regulations

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The Maryland Department of Labor’s final regulations implementing the new paid family and medical leave insurance program provide important guidance for employers. Our Maryland colleagues provide insights as employers prepare for payroll contributions beginning Jan. 1, 2027, and for benefits and leave to begin January 2028.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]