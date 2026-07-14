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14 July 2026

Maryland FAMLI: What Employers Need To Know About The Latest Regulations

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Maryland's Department of Labor has issued final regulations for the state's new paid family and medical leave insurance program, establishing critical compliance requirements for employers.
United States Maryland Employment and HR
Joseph J. Lynett and Katharine Weber
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The Maryland Department of Labor’s final regulations implementing the new paid family and medical leave insurance program provide important guidance for employers. Our Maryland colleagues provide insights as employers prepare for payroll contributions beginning Jan. 1, 2027, and for benefits and leave to begin January 2028.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Joseph J. Lynett
Photo of Katharine Weber
Katharine Weber
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