Mid-Year Paid Family Medical Leave Update – June 2026

It is that time of year again when many state paid family and medical leave (PFML) programs roll out mid-year updates to benefit levels and related metrics. Several jurisdictions have now issued updated state average weekly wages (SAWW) used to calculate benefit payouts. As is typical, the timing and scope of these changes vary by jurisdiction, requiring employers to stay closely attuned to state-specific developments.

Read below to get caught up (for now!) on what has been happening in this ever-changing area of the law.