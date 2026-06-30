Mid-Year Paid Family Medical Leave Update – June 2026

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Multiple state paid family and medical leave programs have announced mid-year updates to their benefit calculations and maximum weekly payouts, with changes taking effect between June and October 2026. These adjustments, driven by updated state average weekly wage calculations, will impact benefit amounts for employees filing new claims in Colorado, District of Columbia, Maine, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.
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It is that time of year again when many state paid family and medical leave (PFML) programs roll out mid-year updates to benefit levels and related metrics. Several jurisdictions have now issued updated state average weekly wages (SAWW) used to calculate benefit payouts. As is typical, the timing and scope of these changes vary by jurisdiction, requiring employers to stay closely attuned to state-specific developments.
Read below to get caught up (for now!) on what has been happening in this ever-changing area of the law.
State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2026, the SAWW increased to $1,352.74 (from $1,297.06).
Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,150 (from $1,103), or up to $1,552 with maximum dependency allowances (from $1,489), for new claims beginning on or after July 1, 2026.