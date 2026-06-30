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30 June 2026

Mid-Year Paid Family Medical Leave Update – June 2026

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Multiple state paid family and medical leave programs have announced mid-year updates to their benefit calculations and maximum weekly payouts, with changes taking effect between June and October 2026. These adjustments, driven by updated state average weekly wage calculations, will impact benefit amounts for employees filing new claims in Colorado, District of Columbia, Maine, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.
United States Employment and HR
Stephanie L. Mills-Gallan and Ellen Donovan McCann
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It is that time of year again when many state paid family and medical leave (PFML) programs roll out mid-year updates to benefit levels and related metrics. Several jurisdictions have now issued updated state average weekly wages (SAWW) used to calculate benefit payouts. As is typical, the timing and scope of these changes vary by jurisdiction, requiring employers to stay closely attuned to state-specific developments.

Read below to get caught up (for now!) on what has been happening in this ever-changing area of the law.

PFML Program

Mid-Year Updates

Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI)
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2026, the SAWW increased to $1,608.91 (from $1,534.94). 
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: Effective July 1, 2026, the maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,448.02 (from $1,381.45).

District of Columbia Paid Family Leave
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: Expected increase effective October 1, 2026, in an amount to be announced (from $1,190), based on the increase in the minimum wage to $18.40 (from $17.95) on July 1, 2026.

Maine Paid Family & Medical Leave 
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2026, the SAWW increased to $1,249.12 (from $1,198.84). 
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: Effective July 1, 2026, the maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,249.12 (from $1,198.84), for new claims beginning on or after July 1, 2026. 

Paid Leave Oregon 
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective June 28, 2026, the SAWW increased to $1,410.13 (from $1,363.80). 
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,692.16 (from $1,636.56), for new claims beginning on or after June 28, 2026.

Rhode Island Temporary Disability/ Caregiver Insurance
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2026, the SAWW increased to $1,352.74 (from $1,297.06). 
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,150 (from $1,103), or up to $1,552 with maximum dependency allowances (from $1,489), for new claims beginning on or after July 1, 2026. 

Washington Paid Family & Medical Leave
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2026, the SAWW will increase to $1,919 (from $1,830). 
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit will increase to $1,727 (from $1,647) for new claims beginning on or after January 1, 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Stephanie L. Mills-Gallan
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Ellen Donovan McCann
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