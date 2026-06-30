Kate Mueting On Workplace Discrimination, Representing Lawyers & Advocating For Clients In Crisis (Video)

self

In this partner spotlight, Kate Mueting, Firm Administrative Partner and Discrimination and Harassment Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace her journey from childhood to a career at the forefront of employment discrimination and harassment law. Kate reflects on the impact of her judicial clerkships and her decision to leave a big law firm for Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight where she found the opportunity to create meaningful impact on clients’ lives. She shares her commitment to representing people in the full context of their lives, offering urgency and diligence in their most difficult moments, including late nights and weekends, because employment crises don’t follow a nine-to-five schedule. Kate also speaks about the particular significance of representing fellow lawyers and working towards raising the standards her own profession. Kate closes by walking through what pre-suit representation looks like in practice, from confidential settlement negotiations to the decision of whether a case should go to trial.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.