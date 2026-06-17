Littler Lounge: Orders Received – A USERRA Compliance Briefing (Podcast)

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- in United States
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The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) doesn’t operate like a typical HR policy or leave law – and treating it that way can create risk. In this episode, hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason are joined by Shelley Ericsson and James McGehee to explore how this unique law governs employee rights and employer obligations.
From notice requirements with a low bar and numerous exceptions to protections that can span years, the group unpacks what sets this law apart – and why it can catch even the most sophisticated employers off guard. Along the way, they challenge some common assumptions and explain why a “we’ll handle it like other leave” approach doesn’t work.
They also cover recent developments and important nuances, including expanded anti-retaliation protections and enforcement trends, along with practical steps employers can take now to strengthen compliance and avoid costly surprises.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]