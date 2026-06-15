No Need To Sweat It: A Guide To The Pending Illinois Menopause Equity And Care Act For Employers

Illinois is set to become one of the first states in the country to offer protections for workers experiencing menopause-related conditions under its employment discrimination laws.

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Illinois is set to become one of the first states in the country to offer protections for workers experiencing menopause-related conditions under its employment discrimination laws. Assuming the bill takes effect, employers may be faced with new obligations to employees and required changes to their employment policies. Only Rhode Island currently provides protections in the workplace for menopause and related conditions; however, other states are considering bills, including California, New York, and New Jersey.

Menopause Equity and Care Act Background

On May 28, 2026, the Illinois Legislature passed HB5284, titled the Illinois Menopause Equity and Care Act. The law is currently awaiting signature by Governor Pritzker. Once signed, the law will become effective January 1, 2027. The law aims to improve awareness and access to care for individuals experiencing menopause and related conditions (such as temperature dysregulation, osteoporosis, vasomotor symptoms, sleep disruptions, mood and cognitive changes, joint and muscle aches, cardiovascular disease, and other symptoms associated with hormonal and non-hormonal therapies for menopause and perimenopause).

The Act also includes reforms to the Illinois Insurance Code (effective January 1, 2028) and the Medical Practice Act. Additionally, it requires the Illinois Department of Public Health to develop and distribute educational materials about menopause and perimenopause (including information about symptoms, evidence-based treatment options, patient rights, and resources) and to designate and promote an annual Menopause Awareness Week. It also makes changes to the Illinois Human Rights Act, detailed below.

Impact on Illinois Employment Laws

The new law would amend the Illinois Human Rights Act to include “menopause-related condition” in the list of protected classifications, including within the definition of pregnancy and pregnancy-related conditions, which previously did not include menopause-related conditions under the Act. A “menopause-related condition” is defined as perimenopause, menopause, and associated medical or symptomatic conditions that include, but are not limited to, vasomotor symptoms, sleep disruption, cognitive or mood changes, and osteoporosis-related changes.

The new law also adds several items to the list of possible reasonable accommodations for pregnancy and pregnancy-related conditions, including flexible scheduling or modified work hours and/or temperature and climate-adjusted workspaces. Employer notices must now include information regarding these additional reasonable accommodations for these conditions as part of the right to any reasonable accommodations for pregnancy.

Thus, an Illinois employer can reasonably expect new requests for reasonable accommodations and potential exposure for unlawful discrimination claims, based on an employee’s menopause-related conditions.

Key Takeaways

Assuming the Act is signed into law, best practices for Illinois employers to ensure compliance, once it takes effect, include:

Proactively reviewing employment handbooks, policies, and procedures to include menopause and related conditions and accommodations

Draft or obtain (and post) new notices to employees regarding reasonable accommodations for pregnancy and menopause-related conditions

Train HR staff and managers/supervisors in the new protections under the law, to mitigate the risk of violations and penalties

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