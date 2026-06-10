Colorado Mandates State EEO-1 Data Reports — Even If Federal Reporting Ends

In the wake of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) taking steps to end EEO-1 reporting, Colorado has implemented its own law requiring EEO-1 reporting on the state level.

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Takeaways

New Colorado law requires certain private employers to submit EEO-1 demographic data to the state starting 07.01.27, even if federal EEO-1 reporting is eliminated.

The law shifts EEO-1 reporting into the state’s business filing system and makes previously confidential workforce data more publicly accessible.

Although the law leaves several important implementation and scope questions unresolved, employers should prepare by assessing coverage, identifying data gaps and updating reporting processes.

Article

In the wake of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) taking steps to end EEO-1 reporting, Colorado has implemented its own law requiring EEO-1 reporting on the state level. HB 26-1207, signed on June 4, 2026, will require private employers with at least 100 workers to file employee demographic data with the Colorado secretary of state.

The statute explicitly notes the state reporting will be required even if the EEOC ends federal EEO-1 reporting. Covered employers will be required to submit “EEO-1 Data” in the same form as the federal EEO-1 reports, as it existed on March 1, 2026.

The new law does more than preserve workforce reporting after anticipated federal rollback. It moves historically confidential EEO-1 reporting into the Colorado secretary of state filing system without providing comparable confidentiality protections.

Legal Development

Colorado placed EEO-1 reporting inside its business-entity filing system. HB 26-1207 amends C.R.S. § 7-90-501 to require certain private employers conducting business in Colorado to include EEO-1 demographic data in their annual reporting to the Colorado secretary of state.

Unlike the federal EEO-1 reporting requirements, Colorado did not create a standalone labor-reporting system administered by a civil rights agency. Instead, the workforce demographic data reporting must be added to existing, periodic reports required by the secretary of state to maintain Colorado entity status and good standing.

The law applies to private sector entities conducting business in Colorado with at least 100 workers. It is unclear whether it requires reporting on employees outside of Colorado. Government entities and quasi-governmental bodies are excluded.

The reporting timeline will vary by entity. The law takes effect July 1, 2027. Each entity must begin reporting with its first Colorado periodic report due on or after the effective date, rather than on a single statewide deadline.

Employers with summer filing anniversaries may face reporting duties almost immediately after July 1, 2027, regardless of whether federal EEO-1 reporting has been delayed, narrowed, or rescinded by that point.

Open Questions

HB 26-1207 leaves several important implementation and scope questions unresolved. Some of those questions may materially affect both the reach of the statute and employers’ resulting litigation exposure.

What workforce population must employers report?

The statute does not specify whether employers must report Colorado-only employees, Colorado establishments, or enterprise-wide workforce data. That ambiguity creates materially different consequences depending on how Colorado interprets the statute.

Will the filings become publicly accessible?

HB 26-1207 routes demographic reporting through the secretary of state periodic report system, but it does not expressly address confidentiality or public-record treatment for the filings.

Employers should therefore expect significant public-access and disclosure questions once implementation begins.

What reporting methodology applies if federal EEO-1 reporting disappears?

Colorado linked the statute to the federal EEO-1 form as it existed on March 1, 2026, but it did not identify what reporting infrastructure replaces the federal process if EEOC reporting is rescinded.

The statute does not address timing, validation procedures, technical filing standards, or how demographic data will be structured within the secretary of state filing system.

Will Colorado adopt its own demographic reporting definitions and self-identification framework?

Federal EEO-1 reporting relies on EEOC regulations governing employee self-identification and demographic classifications. If those regulations are rescinded, Colorado may need to establish its own definitions, collection standards, and employee self-identification procedures.

What Employers Should Do Now

Confirm reporting timelines. Reporting begins with each entity’s first Colorado periodic report due on or after July 1, 2027, not on a single statewide deadline.



Identify potentially covered entities and employees. The statute appears to tie reporting obligations to the reporting entity, but Colorado has not clarified whether the 100-worker threshold and workforce reporting obligations apply based on Colorado-only workers or enterprise-wide headcount. Multi-entity employers should identify which entities could potentially trigger Colorado reporting depending on how Colorado resolves those questions.



Identify reporting gaps. Many employers currently manage EEO-1 reporting through centralized systems tied to consolidated and establishment-level submissions. Colorado’s filing structure may require separate state reporting processes and entity-level workforce segmentation.



Review workforce data before filings become public. Immediately identify what information may become publicly accessible and resolve reporting inconsistencies before filings begin.

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