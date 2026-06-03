Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: Meeting The Moment Through Pro Bono Service (Podcast)

In this AANHPI Heritage Month episode, three Littler attorneys discuss their involvement in the Minnesota Habeas Project and explore how pro bono service strengthens communities and expands access to justice.

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In this Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month episode of Littler Celebrates, Austin-based shareholder Nicole LeFave is joined by Lehoan Pham and Michelle Christy, associates in Littler’s Minneapolis office, to discuss the role of pro bono service in supporting individuals in need and shaping the legal profession.

Centered on this year’s AANHPI Heritage Month theme, Power in Unity: Strengthening Communities Together, the conversation explores Littler’s involvement in the Minnesota Habeas Project and reflects more broadly on how attorneys show up for their communities through service.

They also share what motivated their involvement and reflect on how a commitment to due process and compassion shapes their work, offering a look at how collective efforts across Littler and the broader legal community help expand access to justice.

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