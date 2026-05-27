North Carolina Federal Court Highlights "Severe And Pervasive” Requirement Under Title VII In Denying Partial Motion To Dismiss A Pattern Or Practice Claim Brought By The EEOC

Duane Morris Takeaways: On May 19, 2026, in EEOC v. Recovery Innovations, Inc. d/b/a RI Int’l, No. 25-CV-767, 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 110782 (E.D.N.C. May 19, 2026), Judge Terrence W. Boyle of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina denied a partial motion to dismiss a Title VII pattern or practice claims after finding that the EEOC’s complaint properly pled “severe or pervasive” harassment and sufficiently described a group of similarly aggrieved female employees. Id. at *4, 5. Judge Boyle held that alleged unwelcome conduct from a supervisor who supervised “at least some of the” allegedly injured workers was “sufficiently severe or pervasive” and that the universe of alleged victims was sufficiently described without identifying the alleged victims. Id.

The decision reinforces the importance of authoritative conduct and the leniency afforded to plaintiffs and the EEOC in bringing pattern or practice claims on behalf of alleged victims of discrimination.

Case Background

Defendant Recovery Innovations operates the Dix Crisis Intervention Center in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Id. at *1, 2. The Jacksonville center provides outpatient services for mental health disorders and substance abuse. Id. at *2. Recovery Innovations hired Chiara Munna as a “Peer Support Specialist” at the Jacksonville center. Id. Munna’s shift supervisor allegedly made “repeated sexual comments to the women under his supervision, touched them sexually, and sent at least two of them unwelcome sexual text messages and photos.” Id.

The EEOC filed suit on behalf of Munna and a group of similarly aggrieved female employees, asserting claims for: (1) sex harassment and hostile work environment under Title VII; (2) failure to accommodate under the ADA; (3) discriminatory discharge under the ADA; and (4) ADA record keeping violation under the ADA. Id. The Title VII claim is brought on behalf of Munna and “similarly aggrieved women.” Id. Recovery Innovations moved to dismiss the Title VII claims on behalf of the group of workers but not those brought on Munna’s behalf individually. Id.

The complaint alleges that Munna’s shift supervisor “engaged in unwelcome and offensive conduct ‘on nearly every occasion’ the [workers] encountered him,” including repeatedly insisting on “hugging them, elicit[ing] physical contact by impeding their paths or cornering and intimidating them, mak[ing] unwelcome sexual comments,” and sending sexually explicit photos of himself to at least two class members, among other misconduct. Id. at *4.

The Court’s Analysis

Recovery Innovations raised two arguments in its motion to dismiss. Its “chief argument” in support of dismissal was that the complaint failed to allege “severe and pervasive” harassment. Id. Recovery Innovations’ second argument was that the complaint “insufficiently describes” the group of allegedly injured workers, as it did not provide sufficient notice of “when the harassment occurred or precisely what unwelcome conduct each [worker] suffered.” Id. Judge Boyle rejected both of these arguments and denied Recovery Innovations’ partial motion to dismiss the Title VII pattern or practice claims.

First, as to Defendant’s “severe and pervasive” argument, Judge Boyle held that the alleged conduct was “sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the class members’ conditions of employment” because “‘a supervisor’s power and authority invests his or her harassing conduct with a particularly threatening character.’” Id. at *4, 5 (quoting Boyer-Liberto v. Fontainebleau Corp., 786 F.3d 264, 278 (4th Cir. 2015)).

Second, as to Defendant’s argument that the complaint insufficiently describes the group of alleged victims, Judge Boyle found that “[a]n EEOC complaint brought on behalf of a [group of victims] is not . . . ‘deficient for failing to identify the numerous alleged victims of discrimination.’” Id. at *5 (quoting EEOC v. PBM Graphics Inc., 877 F. Supp. 2d 334, 347 (M.D.N.C. 2012)). In addition, because the complaint alleged that the alleged victims reported the supervisor’s conduct to the facility’s program supervisor, Recovery Innovations received “fair notice” of the “time frame and scope” of the workers at issue. Id.

Having found that the complaint adequately pled “severe or pervasive” harassment and sufficiently described the group of aggrieved female employees, Judge Boyle denied Recovery Innovations’ partial motion to dismiss. Id.

Implications For Employers

Recovery Innovations shines light on the “severe or pervasive” standard under Title VII when applied to a supervisor’s alleged conduct, as well as the pleading leniency surrounding claims that encompass alleged victims of discrimination. Corporate counsel should implement and update training for managerial employees regarding sexual misconduct to make every effort to avoid Title VII pattern or practice claims.