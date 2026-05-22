Connecticut Enacts Comprehensive Labor Legislation

On May 11, 2026, Governor Ned Lamont signed into law Public Act No. 26-12 (HB No. 5003), a comprehensive, omnibus bill with widespread implications for Connecticut employers.

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On May 11, 2026, Governor Ned Lamont signed into law Public Act No. 26-12 (HB No. 5003), a comprehensive, omnibus bill with widespread implications for Connecticut employers. Among its many changes, the most significant are summarized below.

Wage & Benefit Transparency – For internal or public job advertisements, the law requires employers to post the wage range and general description of the benefits offered for a position. The law defines benefits as “health insurance benefits, retirement benefits, fringe benefits, paid leave and any other compensation other than wages to be offered with a position.” Effective October 1, 2026.

Increased Lactation Protections – Employers must provide reasonable break times for employees to express breast milk. The reasonable break times are in addition to employees’ regularly scheduled breaks. However, the law does not define the term, “reasonable break times.” Effective October 1, 2026.

Workers Compensation for Victims of Assault – Certain employees such as teachers and health care workers are now entitled to 100% of their average weekly earnings if they cannot work due to an on-the-job assault. Covered employees are also entitled to medical expenses and lost wages due to court appearances. Effective October 1, 2026.

Liability for Construction Contractors – For contracts executed on or after January 1, 2027, construction contractors will be jointly and severally liable for the failure of their subcontractor to pay its workers. Effective January 1, 2027.

Job Security for Service Contract Workers – Entities taking over service contracts at covered locations must now retain the existing service contract workers for at least 90 days. The new law defines “covered location” to include: multifamily residential buildings or complexes with 50 or more units; commercial centers or complexes or office buildings exceeding 75,000 square feet; municipal office buildings or facilities; public or nonpublic schools; cultural centers or complexes, including museums, convention centers, arenas, and performance halls; shopping malls and bank branches; industrial sites; pharmaceutical labs; airports; train stations; warehouses, distribution centers, or similar facilities primarily used for storage or distribution of goods; and independent institutions of higher education. After 90 days, the employer must conduct a performance evaluation of the covered employees and continue their employment if their performance is deemed satisfactory. The law also contains several notice requirements. Effective July 1, 2027.

Prohibition on Employment Promissory Notes – All Connecticut employers are now prohibited from requiring employees or prospective employees to execute an employment promissory note as a condition of employment. If the promissory note is part of an employment agreement, the other provisions of the employment agreement remain effective. Effective October 1, 2026.

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