Beyond Borders - Episode 14: What You Need To Know About US Employment Law (Podcast)

- within Cannabis & Hemp and Environment topic(s)
Our Beyond Borders podcast series is designed to help you manage your international workforce and navigate the quirks of international employment law.
In this episode, we are joined by US employment law experts David Garland and Shira Blank to demystify the realities of employing staff in the United States. They explore why “at will” employment is only part of the picture, the challenges of simultaneously navigating federal, state and city laws, and the litigation risks international employers need to be aware of.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]