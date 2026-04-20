Maryland Poised To Ban Captive Audience Meetings

Maryland is set to join a growing number of states banning so-called “captive audience” meetings, in which employers require their employees to hear their views on political or religious matters...

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Maryland is set to join a growing number of states banning so-called “captive audience” meetings, in which employers require their employees to hear their views on political or religious matters, including membership in a labor union. If signed by Governor Wes Moore, the law will be effective October 1, 2026.

Maryland’s SB 417

Maryland’s SB 417 makes it unlawful for an employer to discharge, discipline or otherwise penalize an employee (or threaten these actions), because the employee declines to attend, participate in, or listen to the employer’s communications on political or religious topics in an employer-sponsored meeting. Under the legislation, “political matters” encompasses a wide range of topics, including elections for political office, political parties, proposals to change legislation, regulations or public policy, and the decision to join or support a labor organization, political party, civic, community, or fraternal organization. SB 417, exempts from its coverage certain religious, political and educational institutions.

Individuals alleging a violation must file a complaint with the Maryland Commissioner of Labor and Industry within 180 days of the alleged violation. The bill carries potential penalties of up to $10,000 for an initial violation and up to $25,000 for a subsequent violation. The Commissioner is also authorized to order injunctive relief, backpay, reinstatement, compensatory damages, and attorney’s fees and costs.

Maryland employers will be required to post a notice of these rights in the workplace, and to inform new employees of their rights upon hire. The poster and model notice will be developed and made available to employers by the Commissioner of Labor and Industry.

Other State and Federal Law

Maryland joins Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, which have passed similar laws. Critics are challenging these state laws in at least four states, claiming that the laws are preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Last year, a judge temporarily denied enforcement of California’s captive audience law on the basis of federal preemption, and more than 15 years ago, a similar law in Wisconsin was permanently enjoined for the same reason.

In 2024, the National Labor Relations Board banned captive audience meetings, but many anticipate that the new Republican-controlled Board will seek reversal of this case.

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