The March 26 Executive Order Addressing DEI Discrimination By Federal Contractors & Subcontractors: What Should Companies Do Now?

- within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
Details
April 07, 2026 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST
Credits
CLE Credit: Pending*
HRCI Credit: Pending
SHRM Credit: Pending
On March 26, 2026, the Administration signed another executive order, Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors, which requires the inclusion of a new contract clause in all federal contracts, subcontracts and “contract-like instruments” prohibiting contractors from engaging in “racially discriminatory DEI activities.” The new contract clause will create new obligations and require new company certifications for contractors at all levels.
Join leaders of the Jackson Lewis P.C. Corporate Diversity Counseling and Government Contracts and Compliance Practice Groups for a timely discussion of the executive order, who may be impacted, key considerations and practical implications.
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