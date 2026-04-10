The March 26 Executive Order Addressing DEI Discrimination By Federal Contractors & Subcontractors: What Should Companies Do Now?

On March 26, 2026, the Administration signed another executive order, Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors, which requires the inclusion of a new contract clause in all federal contracts...

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Article Insights

Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

Details

April 07, 2026 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

Credits

CLE Credit: Pending*

HRCI Credit: Pending

SHRM Credit: Pending

On March 26, 2026, the Administration signed another executive order, Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors, which requires the inclusion of a new contract clause in all federal contracts, subcontracts and “contract-like instruments” prohibiting contractors from engaging in “racially discriminatory DEI activities.” The new contract clause will create new obligations and require new company certifications for contractors at all levels.



Join leaders of the Jackson Lewis P.C. Corporate Diversity Counseling and Government Contracts and Compliance Practice Groups for a timely discussion of the executive order, who may be impacted, key considerations and practical implications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.