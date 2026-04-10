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10 April 2026

The March 26 Executive Order Addressing DEI Discrimination By Federal Contractors & Subcontractors: What Should Companies Do Now?

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On March 26, 2026, the Administration signed another executive order, Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors, which requires the inclusion of a new contract clause in all federal contracts...
United States Employment and HR
Samia M. Kirmani,Scott M. Pechaitis,Michael D. Thomas
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April 07, 2026 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

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On March 26, 2026, the Administration signed another executive order, Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors, which requires the inclusion of a new contract clause in all federal contracts, subcontracts and “contract-like instruments” prohibiting contractors from engaging in “racially discriminatory DEI activities.” The new contract clause will create new obligations and require new company certifications for contractors at all levels. 

Join leaders of the Jackson Lewis P.C. Corporate Diversity Counseling and Government Contracts and Compliance Practice Groups for a timely discussion of the executive order, who may be impacted, key considerations and practical implications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Samia M. Kirmani
Samia M. Kirmani
Photo of Scott M. Pechaitis
Scott M. Pechaitis
Photo of Jeremy Schneider
Jeremy Schneider
Photo of Michael D. Thomas
Michael D. Thomas
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