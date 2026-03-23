Women In Law: Progress, Challenges, And The Role Of Women-Owned Firms In 2026

Women lawyers have transformed the legal profession, and 2026 finds the field on the cusp of even greater achievements. Across law schools, law firms, local and federal governments, in-house, and in academia, women are not only present, but are also increasingly leading, innovating, and reshaping legal culture as we know it. These advancements deserve not just recognition during Women's History Month, but thoughtful celebration and continued support all year long.

The Rise of Women in the Legal Profession

The legal profession has experienced a notable shift in gender representation over the past several decades; women now account for approximately 41% of all lawyers in the United States, a figure that continues to steadily increase each year.1 Women have outnumbered men in law school enrollment since 2016, and represent over 56% of law students today.2 Within law firms, women have also made notable gains at the entry level. In 2024, women became the majority of law firm associates for the first time,3 and, since 2020, women attorneys have held a larger share of federal government attorney roles.4

These statistics underscore a generation of women attorneys who are not only entering the profession in record numbers, but are also outpacing their male peers in key areas that shape the future of law and society as a whole.

Historic Milestones and Figures

Today's achievements are built on the vision and determination of pioneering women in the legal field. In 1872, Charlotte E. Ray became the first Black woman admitted to the bar in the United States after graduating from Howard University School of Law.5 More than a century later, Sandra Day O'Connor broke another historic barrier when she was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1981, the first time a woman had served on the nation's highest court.6

Advocates like Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped to further transform the legal landscape through strategic litigation that strengthened constitutional protections against sex discrimination and promoted gender equality. The Associate Justice of the Supreme Court also taught Reavis Page Jump LLP's very own Alice Jump at Columbia Law School. Pioneers like Phyllis Frye, who is widely recognized as one of the first openly transgender judges in the United States, spent decades advocating for transgender legal rights and anti-discrimination protections, helping to broaden conversations around gender identity and workplace inclusion within the legal system.

These trailblazers, amongst many others, laid the foundation for the remarkable progress seen in the profession today.

Progress Meets Persistent Barriers

Despite meaningful progress in entry-level positions and legal education, gender disparities persist at the upper echelons of the profession. While women now make up more than 40% of lawyers, they hold only about 28% of law firm partnership positions, highlighting a significant leadership gap.7 And while entry into the profession has increasingly favored women, research also suggests that women attorneys still face pay disparities and barriers to advancement, with some studies reporting that female lawyers earn less on average than their male counterparts and remain underrepresented in senior management roles at large firms.8, 9

From a legal perspective, society only advances when the legal profession fully reflects the diversity of the clients and communities it serves. The very fact that women are represented in record numbers among lawyers, law firm associates, and federal government lawyers demonstrates that when women are given opportunity and support, they thrive at every level of the legal profession.

The Importance of Women-Owned Law Firms

Women-owned law firms not only provide opportunities for women attorneys to lead and innovate but also demonstrate how diverse leadership can strengthen legal services and client relationships.

At Reavis Page Jump LLP ("RPJ" or the "Firm"), a women-owned law firm and a recognized member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Women's History Month serves as a reminder of the importance of representation, mentorship, and leadership in the legal profession. Firms led by women often prioritize collaborative environments, professional development, and inclusive workplace cultures – factors that help support the next generation of attorneys.10 RPJ is no different. Since its founding, the Firm has consistently fought to protect the rights of women, leaning on the various perspectives of its counsel to best assist their clients and influence the progression of some of the country's most important legislation.

RPJ attorneys frequently share their expertise through training programs and public discussions aimed at helping organizations recognize, prevent, and respond to workplace harassment. For example, in 2018, RPJ attorneys partnered with the legal education platform AltaClaro to develop interactive sexual-harassment prevention and anti-discrimination training programs used by companies across the United States. These programs draw on the firm's experience handling harassment and discrimination matters and provide practical guidance on identifying problematic conduct, implementing compliant workplace policies, and responding to complaints.11 RPJ's Nicole Page and Alice Jump also led a webcast titled "#MeToo, Now What? The Sexual Harassment Debate From the Legal Trenches," which examined the evolving legal landscape following the rise of the #MeToo movement and its implications for workplace practices and policies.12 Ms. Page has further written about the legal and cultural significance of the #MeToo movement, reflecting on her experiences representing women during the movement bringing claims of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct while exploring the impact the movement has had on organizations, policy, and broader societal awareness.13

Partner Alice K. Jump exemplifies RPJ's commitment to advancing gender equity in the legal profession. She attended Yale University just five years after it became coeducational, placing her among the early waves of female students – a distinction that highlights her role as a trailblazer she continues today. With a practice in employment and discrimination law, Ms. Jump has represented clients in workplace harassment and discrimination cases and advised organizations on prevention and compliance. Early in her career, she advocated for the Equal Rights Amendment, reflecting a long-standing dedication to women's rights.14

The Firm is also deeply involved in supporting women in the arts and media industries. RPJ's founder, Ms. Heidi Reavis combines legal advocacy and documentary filmmaking to address issues affecting women and vulnerable communities. Ms. Reavis was a producer of Loud Enough – Surviving Justice, a feature documentary on sexual assault and systemic barriers to justice, A Walk to Beautiful, an Emmy‑winning film about maternal health and human rights, and Missing in Brooks County, a Peabody Award–winning documentary used to inform policy and public discourse.15 In addition, Ms. Page serves as President of the Board of Women Make Movies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women filmmakers through educational webinars, mentorship opportunities, distributing films that elevate women's stories and perspectives.16

Clients increasingly recognize the value of working with legal teams that bring diverse perspectives and experiences to complex legal challenges.17 As the legal profession continues to evolve, women-owned firms such as RPJ play a meaningful role in shaping a more inclusive and forward-thinking legal community.

Footnotes

1. American Bar Association, New ABA report spotlights rise of women in the law (2024), https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/aba-news-archives/2024/11/2024-profile-of-the-profession/.

2. Id.

3. National Association for Law Placement, 2024 Report on Diversity in U.S. Law Firms (2025), https://www.nalp.org/uploads/Research/2024-25_NALPReportonDiversity.pdf.

4. American Bar Association, New ABA report spotlights rise of women in the law (2024), https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/aba-news-archives/2024/11/2024-profile-of-the-profession/.

5. Howard Univ. Sch. of Law, Our History, https://law.howard.edu/about/our-history.

6. Sandra Day O'Connor, Oyez, https://www.oyez.org/justices/sandra_day_oconnor.

7. American Bar Association, ABA Profile of the Legal Profession 2024 (2024), https://www.americanbar.org/news/profile-legal-profession/.

8. ZipDo, Women in Law Statistics (2026), https://zipdo.co/women-in-law-statistics/.

9. Heather Clauson Haughian & Nicole Joseph, Female Attorney Pay Remains Skewed, and Law Firms Must Step Up, Bloomberg Law (Mar. 28, 2024), https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/female-attorney-pay-remains-skewed-and-law-firms-must-step-up

10. Mohr Law Group, How Women-Owned Law Firms Are Changing the Industry (2024), https://www.mohrlawgroup.com/post/how-women-owned-law-firms-are-changing-the-industry.

11. Reavis Page Jump LLP, RPJ Launches Online Sexual Harassment Prevention, Anti-Discrimination and Sensitivity Training Programs (Jan. 25, 2019), https://rpjlaw.com/rpj-launches-online-sexual-harassment-prevention-training/

12. Reavis Page Jump LLP, Watch It Now: Full Video of #MeToo Webcast with RPJ Partners Alice Jump and Nicole Page (Apr. 30, 2018), https://rpjlaw.com/full-video-metoo-webcst-alice-jump-nicole-page

13. Nicole Page, My Year in #MeToo, Reavis Page Jump LLP (Nov. 5, 2018), https://rpjlaw.com/my-year-in-metoo/

14. Alice K. Jump, The Harassment Debate: A View from the Legal Trenches from RPJ Partner Alice K. Jump, Reavis Page Jump LLP (Dec. 29, 2017), https://rpjlaw.com/the-harassment-debate-a-view-from-the-legal-trenches-from-rpj-partner-alice-k-jump/

15. Helen D. "Heidi" Reavis, IMDb, https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3064231/

16. Nicole Page, President of the Board, Women Make Movies, Staff and Board, https://www.wmm.com/about/staff-and-board

17. National Association for Law Placement, 2024 Report on Diversity in U.S. Law Firms (2025), https://www.nalp.org/uploads/Research/2024-25_NALPReportonDiversity.pdf

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