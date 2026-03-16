Is DEI Illegal Now: Part III – What Does Recent EEOC Messaging Mean For Employer Compliance In 2026

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Executive Summary

Between anti-DEI messaging from federal leadership and continued Title VII enforcement actions penalizing race and sex discrimination, private employers and federal contractors face a complicated compliance environment heading into 2026. While rhetoric suggests heightened scrutiny of "illegal DEI," the legal reality is that Title VII has not changed: employment decisions may not be based on protected characteristics, positive or negative, and employers remain liable for discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims. At the same time, competitive business performance depends on attracting, developing, and retaining the most qualified talent. This article explains how to interpret current signals, what Title VII actually requires, how federal contractors should approach risk, and what practical steps employers can take to remain compliant and competitive without overreacting to political shifts.

Introduction

Employers today are caught between opposing forces: a political narrative portraying certain DEI practices as unlawful, and an enforcement landscape where the EEOC continues to pursue Title VII cases involving race and sex discrimination with substantial financial consequences. This juxtaposition has created confusion for HR leaders, in-house counsel, and federal contractors seeking to meet compliance obligations while building effective workforce strategies. To navigate 2026 responsibly, employers must separate rhetoric from legal reality and understand that neither compliance duties nor business imperatives have fundamentally changed.

The Legal Reality: Title VII Has Not Changed

Despite shifts in messaging, Congress has not amended Title VII, and courts have not overturned its core protections. Title VII continues to prohibit employers from discriminating "because of" race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in hiring, promotion, compensation, and other terms of employment.[Title VII, 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-2(a)]1

This legal framework applies equally to:

Majority and minority groups

Men and women

All racial and ethnic categories

Therefore, discrimination "in either direction" is prohibited. This distinction is critical. Title VII is neutral regarding race and sex, and has been for decades. Additionally, the EEOC continues to bring cases under traditional theories. For example:

In 2025, Boart Longyear agreed to pay $177,500 to resolve race harassment allegations. [EEOC Press Release] 2

Glunt Industries agreed to pay $2 million to resolve systemic sex discrimination claims. [EEOC Press Release]3

These actions underscore that traditional discrimination enforcement remains alive and well.

Federal Contractor Considerations

Federal contractors face an added layer of complexity because they must simultaneously navigate:

EEOC enforcement under Title VII

DOJ Civil Rights Division theories around "illegal DEI"

Wage & Hour investigations

Federal contract certifications

Potential False Claims Act exposure

Contractors must certify nondiscrimination when bidding for or performing federal contracts. Meanwhile, DOJ has suggested that certain preferential DEI frameworks could create False Claims Act risk for contractors who certify compliance but allegedly maintain "illegal preferences." [Wall Street Journal/DOJ Reporting]4

Importantly, these theories have not been widely adjudicated, and there is still uncertainty around what employers knew, how they relied on federal guidance, and what constitutes a reasonable interpretation.

However, this landscape creates a practical risk: contractors who dismantle compliance-oriented programs may undermine their ability to meet DOL, Wage & Hour, or Title VII requirements, while those who adopt demographic preferences may trigger EEOC/DOJ scrutiny.

What Employers Should Not Do

The fastest way to increase exposure is to overcorrect. Employers should not:

Ban inclusion or compliance programs

Tie decisions to demographic targets or quotas

Stop demographic data tracking entirely

Cancel anti-harassment or discrimination training

Disband ERGs without assessing morale and retention impacts

Halt pay equity audits out of fear

These actions create blind spots under both Risk Area #1 (reverse discrimination) and Risk Area #2 (traditional discrimination).

How Employers Should Interpret "Mixed Signals"

To interpret the current environment correctly, employers should consider:

Signal #1: Anti-DEI Messaging

Federal rhetoric is aimed at identifying preferential programs that consider protected characteristics in employment decisions. This messaging is not a condemnation of inclusion, but a warning about discriminatory implementation.

Signal #2: Title VII Enforcement Continues

The EEOC's enforcement record confirms that harassment, retaliation, and discriminatory treatment remain central priorities.

Signal #3: Business Needs Have Not Changed

Competitive firms still require:

Broad access to the best qualified talent

Merit-based performance systems

High retention of high performers

Productive, safe workplace cultures

These goals, business and legal, are not mutually exclusive.

Compliance Takeaways for 2026

1. Programs Are Not "Illegal", Practices Can Be

It is lawful to:

✔ Conduct training

✔ Track metrics

✔ Audit pay equity

✔ Expand outreach

✔ Remove barriers

✔ Build inclusive cultures

What is unlawful is treating protected characteristics as selection criteria.

2. Do Not Scrub Language Without Strategy

Removing DEI terminology without operational alignment may signal bad faith. EEOC leadership has already stated the agency intends to examine archived DEI content. [Reuters/Steptoe LLP]5

3. Pay Equity and Compensation Governance Remain Critical

Title VII, Equal Pay Act, and state pay transparency laws are active. Pay equity is both a compliance issue and a retention lever.

4. Use Attorney-Client Privilege Strategically

Sensitive audits are more defensible when conducted under privilege, particularly for:

Selection processes

Promotion pipelines

Compensation decisions

Workforce analytics

5. Align Compliance with Talent Strategy

Employment systems grounded in skills, qualifications, and performance are:

✔ Legally defensible

✔ More competitive

✔ More trusted by employees

Conclusion

Despite noisy rhetoric, the path forward for employers is stable and defensible: Title VII compliance and talent competitiveness both require hiring and developing employees based on merit, not demographics. Employers who modernize compliance, rather than abandon it, will be best positioned to navigate both legal scrutiny and high-performance labor market demands in 2026 and beyond.

Footnotes

1. Title VII, Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-2(a).

2. EEOC Press Release, Boart Longyear settlement, 2025.

3. EEOC Press Release, Glunt Industries consent decree, 2025.

4. Wall Street Journal reporting on DOJ FCA probes related to DEI; referenced via Steptoe LLP analysis, Jan. 14, 2026.

5. Reuters interview statements attributed to EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas; summarized via Steptoe LLP analysis, Jan. 14, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.