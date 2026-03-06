All Sizzle, No Safety Net: The Legal Risks Of Restaurant Stages

Although allowing a budding chef to "stage" in a restaurant is a long-standing tradition, using an unpaid stage in California is recipe for a wage-and-hour claim. In this article we explore how even a short shift creates long exposure for California restauranteurs.

Allowing an individual to stage whether under the guise of a trial shift, working interview, or unpaid internship—raises acute wage-and-hour and liability concerns. In short, an unpaid stage is permissible in California only if the arrangement qualifies as a bona fide internship under the state's stringent interpretation of the federal "primary beneficiary" framework, which California applies narrowly. To be lawful, the arrangement must primarily benefit the intern, not the restaurant.

Under the California Labor Code and the state's wage orders, any person who is suffered or permitted to work is deemed an employee and must be paid at least minimum wage for all hours worked, along with any applicable overtime and premium pay. I'm assuming that a stage is performing tasks, even for a brief time, to include food preparation, line assistance, expediting, dishwashing, or front-of-house support. If the restaurant receives any immediate operational benefit from the stage performing these tasks, the individual is an employee as a matter of law, regardless of how short the arrangement is or how it is labeled.

The Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) has repeatedly taken the position that unpaid trial shifts and stages violate state law because they replace or supplement the work of paid employees. Exposure is not limited to unpaid wages; it can include liquidated damages, waiting-time penalties, meal and rest break premiums, inaccurate wage statement penalties, and attorneys' fees. In addition, if the stage works alongside tipped employees, the restaurant risks invalidating tip practices and triggering derivative claims from other staff.

Mischaracterizing the arrangement as a "training opportunity," "audition," or "volunteer" does not cure these defects. California does not permit for-profit employers to use volunteers, and the state does not permit employees to work for free even for very short periods. Employees cannot waive the requirement for minimum wage. Even a single unpaid shift can support liability for wage violations and also under workers' compensation laws. An unpaid stage injured on the job may fall outside coverage, exposing the restaurant to direct tort liability and statutory penalties.

An unpaid stage is permissible in California only if the stage is an intern. This requires that the experience be educational in nature, comparable to training provided in an academic or vocational setting, and often connected to a formal culinary or hospitality program that provides course credit. The intern must clearly understand there is no expectation of wages or a job at the conclusion of the program, the intern must not perform productive work that the restaurant would otherwise need to staff and the intern cannot displace regular employees. Critically, the restaurant must receive little to no immediate advantage from the intern's presence; if anything, the program would be likely to slow operations due to supervision and instruction. Once the individual contributes meaningfully to service or production, the balance shifts decisively toward employee status under California law.

Restaurants can use stages in tightly controlled circumstances such as:

Food preparation solely for the stage's own consumption or for an internal instructional exercise .

. Mock prep using ingredients set aside exclusively for training .

. Cooking family meal if not already assigned to restaurant employees.

Observation-based tasks are the lowest-risk category. A stage may shadow chefs, observe service flow, attend pre-service meetings, and watch plating or expediting, so long as the stage does not step in to assist, cover stations, run food, or perform tasks that free up employees. Taking notes, asking questions, and participating in post-service debriefs are consistent with an educational experience that does not benefit operations.

