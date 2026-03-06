Baker Botts and ACC Houston hosted a half-day seminar on January 29, 2026 that featured timely discussions on AI, employment law, and what's ahead for the workplace. Partners Kevin Jacobs and Louie Layrisson and Jaclyn Caugherty, Senior Counsel, Employment Litigation at Exxon Mobil Corporation, led a demonstrative session on preparing witnesses.

Key Takeaways

Companies and individuals may face overlapping civil, regulatory, and potential criminal exposure arising from workplace incidents.

Post-incident decisions affecting employees can create significant employment-law risks.

Organizations must address challenges and strategies to build trust and alignment between companies and their employees during the response process.

