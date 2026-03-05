VETS-4212 Data Published On New DOL Open Data Portal

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) launched a new open data portal to enhance agency alignment and public access to workforce information collected and maintained by DOL agencies. The portal includes over 40 categories of data from agencies such as OSHA, MSHA and the Wage and Hour Division.

Federal contractors should be aware the portal includes company-specific data from VETS-4212 Reports previously filed with the Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS).

Under the Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), covered federal contractors and subcontractors are required to annually report, via VETS-4212 Reports, information about the total number of employees and new hires by location, along with information about how many employees and new hires self-identified as protected veterans by location.

In a Feb. 18, 2026, announcement, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration & Management (OASAM) explained the portal was developed in connection with the OPEN Government Data Act of 2019 and the Federal Data Strategy. The portal replaces the DOL's prior enforcement data page, which was decommissioned on Feb. 23, 2026. OASAM noted the database will be updated weekly and, in the future, the agency plans to enhance data searchability, expand datasets and add other user tools.

