Out Of "Site," But Not Out Of Mind: Employer's Refusal To Respond To Offsite And Off-Duty Harassment Can Be Sufficient To Create A Claim For Hostile Work Environment

With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)

with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Seyfarth Synopsis: In Steven Kruitbosch v. Bakersfield Recovery Services, 114 Cal.App.5th 200 (2025), the California Court of Appeal for the Fifth District held that an employer's response, or lack thereof, to an employee complaint of offsite harassment is sufficient to state a claim for hostile work environment, even when that off-site harassment by a nonsupervisory employee was not work-related and not imputable to the employer. Human Resources' mocking and management's refusal to act were enough to create a cognizable hostile work environment claim under the Fair Employment and Housing Act ("FEHA").

The Alleged Harassment Occurred Offsite and Off-Duty

The plaintiff worked as an assistant corporate compliance officer for Bakersfield Recovery Services ("BRS"), which provides substance abuse treatment to recovering alcoholics and drug addicts. Plaintiff's responsibilities required him to oversee client services, train staff, and to oversee the construction of a new facility being designed for clients.

Plaintiff was responsible for training and overseeing the alleged harasser, Sanders, at a new BRS facility. In 2023, while Plaintiff was on a leave of absence, Sanders sent Plaintiff multiple unsolicited nude pictures and stated that she wanted to have sex with him. Sanders also went to Plaintiff's home uninvited and indicated she was there to have sex with him. Sanders eventually departed, but left a cucumber with a condom attached on his driveway. Sanders also texted Plaintiff and invited him to a hotel room to have sex and offered him drugs. In all these occasions, Plaintiff firmly rejected her advances and told her to leave him alone and stop harassing him.

Immediately upon returning from leave, Plaintiff complained to the program director, who told him that there was not much she could do about Sanders' behavior. He also complained to a human resources representative, who later posted a video on social media depicting whining dogs and stated, "This is a work day at the office ... lmbo [laughing my butt off]." There was nothing suggesting that this post was referring to Plaintiff's complaint. Plaintiff merely felt that it was directed at him. The program manager and human resources representative did not take any steps to separate Plaintiff from Sanders to prevent future harassment, nor take any disciplinary action as to Sanders. Plaintiff went to great lengths to try to avoid contact with Sanders after, but feared he would see her at the worksite. Plaintiff resigned just one week after his complaint, claiming extreme distress, anger, and humiliation, as BRS did not do anything to condemn Sanders' conduct.

Totality of Circumstances Test In Deciding Whether Harassing Conduct Is Imputable to The Employer

As a matter of first impression, the Court noted that it found no cases arising under the FEHA which explored whether the harassing conduct of a nonsupervisory coworker occurring away from the workplace is imputable to the employer. As a result, it turned to analogous federal authority under the Title VII context for instruction. Like FEHA, under Title VII, for conduct to be imputable to the employer, it must bear a sufficient nexus to the workplace. The Court analyzed various federal court cases finding liability for offsite conduct, including where the employer airline company paid for a block of hotel rooms for the flight crew where the rape eventually occurred during off-duty hours, and another where the plaintiff and her coworker attended training and then drank at a bar at the employer's training facility, and was later raped offsite after a coworker offered her a ride back to her hotel, since the bar was part of the training facility and the event could be said to have grown out of the workplace environment. Together, these cases provide persuasive guidance that the work-related nature of conduct is examined under the totality of circumstances.

From the federal authorities, the Court gleaned a number of nondispositive factors relevant to the assessment: (1) whether the harassing conduct occurred in or through a venue or modality that was paid for or hosted by the employer, (2) from circumstances the employer arranged, sanctioned, or approved, (3) in a context where the employer could be expected to obtain some benefit, or (4) in the context of employment-related social circumstances where it would be expected the employees would interact and socialize. The Ninth Circuit has emphasized that in the Title VII context, the relevant question is not whether the harassing conduct occurred on or off the physical or digital worksite, but whether, under the totality of the circumstances, the "harassing conduct had an unreasonable effect on the working environment and, if so, to consider whether and how the employer responded to that effect." Okonowsky v. Garland, 109 F.4th 1166, 1180 (9th Cir. 2024).

Here, the Court analyzed these nondispositive factors and found the harassment could not be imputed to BRS because the allegations concerning Sanders' conduct did not occur from a workplace modality that BRS provided or sanctioned explicitly or implicitly – i.e., a cell phone or email provided by the employer, and Sanders' unwanted sexual advances did not occur in the context of a work-related event or derive from work-related social circumstances where employees would foreseeably interact. The mere fact that Sanders and Plaintiff knew each other only through work did not make Sanders' conduct work related. Finally, the Court was unpersuaded by the argument that Plaintiff's complaint to his supervisors retroactively rendered Sanders' conduct work-related. If that were the case, anything an employee did outside of work would be work related so long as a coworker subsequently reported it.

The Employer's Failure To Act And HR's Conduct Could Support A Hostile Work Environment Claim

Again looking to guidance from federal cases analyzing Title VII, the Court found that in the context of FEHA cases, an employer's response to harassment occurring outside the physical or digital work environment can independently create a hostile work environment. In Fuller v. Idaho Dept. of Corrections, 865 F.3d 1154, 1162 (9th Cir. 2017), the plaintiff was raped outside the workplace by her coworker, and the Court held the plaintiff raised triable issues of fact as to the existence of a hostile work environment by alleging the employer's reactions to the rapes – effectively punishing plaintiff for taking time off, while both vocally and financially supporting her rapist – and that this could have altered her work environment.

Relying on Fuller, the Court found that Plaintiff's allegations that human resources' comment and social media post mocking him, in conjunction with BRS' ratification of Sanders' conduct through inaction, through his supervisor's comment that the company would not take any action in response to the complaint because it occurred offsite, materially altered his working conditions.

The Court acknowledged that while Sanders' conduct did not amount to sexual assault like the rape alleged in Fuller, the totality of the circumstances alleged was sufficient to have altered the Plaintiff's working environment in an objectively severe manner, thereby stating a hostile work environment claim that should survive a demurrer. The totality of the circumstances included Plaintiff's supervisor's statement that there was not much that could be done, the lack of investigation and admonition to Sanders, the alleged mocking and sarcastic comments by human resources, and the failure to take any steps to shield Plaintiff from having to interact with Sanders. The Court concluded that a reasonable person could understand from BRS' response that it viewed what Sanders had done as not serious; that Plaintiff, as a man, should not be affected by sexual advances from a woman; and that Plaintiff's well-being in the workplace was of no import to BRS.

Employers should not dismiss complaints simply because the conduct occurred offsite and off-duty. Responses to such complaints should always be considered on a case-by-case basis and should consider all of the circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.