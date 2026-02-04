ARTICLE
4 February 2026

LaborSpeak: "Stay Or Pay" Agreements - Recent Developments In New York And California

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
All New York and California employers should be aware of some changes that prohibit employers from requiring employees to repay certain amounts in the event they leave employment prior to a set date.
United States California New York Employment and HR
Alexandra M. Johnson,Grace Margaret O'Donnell,Daniel Glicker
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

All New York and California employers should be aware of some changes that prohibit employers from requiring employees to repay certain amounts in the event they leave employment prior to a set date. These are commonly known as "stay or pay" agreements. Both New York and California recently enacted laws regulating these types of agreements, though the laws currently differ in key ways.

In light of these legal changes, all New York and California employers should review any agreements with employees to ensure compliance with these laws. In particular, California employers should ensure that sign-on bonus terms and tuition repayment provisions are in standalone agreements and meet AB 692's conditions. Employers should also continue to monitor the proposed amendments to New York's law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alexandra M. Johnson
Alexandra M. Johnson
Photo of Grace Margaret O'Donnell
Grace Margaret O'Donnell
Photo of Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber
Jeremy M. Gerstenhaber
Photo of Daniel Glicker
Daniel Glicker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More